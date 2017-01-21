Cristiano Ronaldo: How the Real Madrid superstar developed his super speed
Ronaldo is fast, with a capital F. How did he do that, though?
Everyone’ s read the story of how Usain Bolt helped a young Cristiano Ronaldo hone his speed at Manchester United in 2009, when the great Jamaican - “I explained to him a few things about when he is running and reaches top speed he starts to tip over, he always does that... I let him know if he brings his foot on the centre of gravity, or even in front of him, it will be much easier. He will be much better and he will go faster for longer."
But he was fast before he joined Manchester United, and in a FourFourTwo documentary on the great Portuguese superstar, his roommate from the Sporting Lisbon days – Miguel Paixao explains how he gained speed using weights!
Ronaldo went to Lisbon as a 12-year old and was a part of the Sporting youth system till creating history by jumping from the academy to the junior side to the B team and then the senior team all in one year. His rapid pace on the flanks allied with his sublime skill on the ball caught the attention of suitors all over the world, one of whom was Alex Ferguson of Manchester United.
