EPL 2016/17: Leicester City 0-3 Manchester United, Player Ratings

Henrikh Mkhitaryan steals the show for Manchester United as they put more misery on Leicester City.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan celebrates with Juan Mata

Manchester United finally returned to winning ways in the Premier League with a 3-0 victory over ‘reigning champions’ Leicester City. The first half was a dull affair with both teams failing to show much imagination in their play. Things changed quickly, however, when Henrikh Mkhitaryan ran the length of the half and scored, followed by Zlatan Ibrahimovic scoring within two minutes of the opener.

Juan Mata’s strike in the second half then secured a 3-0 win for Mourinho, who sees himself inch closer to a spot in the top four. Things for Leicester City, however, are looking increasingly bleak as the Foxes now have a daunting task on their hands to survive the drop.

Manchester United

David de Gea (6.5/10)

De Gea did his part as he wasn’t really tested throughout the match. He looked uncomfortable once when dealing with an aerial ball, but other than that an assured performance.

Antonio Valencia (8/10)

A very tidy performance from Valencia who is easily United’s most consistent performer this season. He kept Ahmed Musa at bay and provided the assist for Zlatan’s goal. He could have had another assist late in the game had Mkhitaryan not scuffed his shot over the crossbar.

Eric Bailly (7.5/10)

He was imperious on his return to the starting lineup. He dealt with the threat of Jamie Vardy well and was on hand to deal with whatever little danger the opposition posed.

Chris Smalling (7/10)

Smalling, who was captaining the side did his defensive duties well. Recently he has looked a bit out of sorts, but tonight with the presence of Eric Bailly alongside him, he looked a more confident player at the heart of United’s defence.

Marcus Rojo (6.5/10)

Rojo was withdrawn at half-time presumably due to an injury. He dealt with Riyad Mahrez well but couldn’t link the attacks better. He needs to learn to overlap when playing left back as Rashford looked isolated without Rojo’s help.

Juan Mata (8/10)

The scorer of United’s third goal, Mata had a good game linking well with Mkhitaryan once United got going. Initially, he was a pedestrian which got him frustrated earning him a yellow card for a bad challenge on Jamie Vardy. The Spaniard, in fact, could count himself lucky not to be sent off. He should have, however, scored another but never looked confident lobbing Kasper Schmeichel when through on goal.

Henrikh Mkitaryan (9/10)

Mkhitaryan was easily the best player on the pitch. His ability to ride a challenge and quickly transition from defence to attack should be utilised more by United. He scored the first goal and then assisted Mata’s goal as well. If he keeps on playing at this level, except United to score a lot more than they usually do.

Ander Herrera (8.5/10)

A player that typifies passion is Ander Herrera. The Spaniard goes on to the pitch and gives his everything. His ability with the ball is known but it’s his ability to intercept and tackle that is making him irreplaceable in this United team. Especially with Pogba alongside him, he needed to do some extra leg work at the back and he did it well.

Paul Pogba (7/10)

The first half saw Pogba hardly get involved. He grew into the game as it went on but needs to learn to defend set-pieces better and even improve defensively generally. He should learn to keep his head up while receiving the ball to release players sooner. A better showing this time round though which would give him a lot of confidence.

Marcus Rashford (6.5/10)

Started the game along Zlatan in a 4-4-2 but was soon asked to play on the left wing in a 4-2-3-1. He did what he does best as he ran the channels beyond Zlatan. But he should try and focus on adding something more to his game if he is to play on the wing.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (7.5/10)

Zlatan started the match very poorly as he looked lethargic and was misplacing passes. But the goal came at a good time for him, after which he seemed to have found his talent back and looked like the player one would expect him to be.

Substitutes:

Marouane Fellaini – NA

Came on in the 77th minute in place of Mata but the game had already been decided by then.

Daley Blind (6.5/10)

Blind did well against Mahrez for most parts but needed help at times. He was trying to do the simple things and succeeded in doing them.

Ashley Young – NA

Young came on in the 83rd minute for Marcus Rashford.

Leicester City

Claudio Ranieri looks broken after Manchester United score their second.

Kasper Schmeichel (7/10)

He can’t be faulted for any of the goals. In fact, he made some fine saves in the first half to keep United at bay. However, with the scoreline, as it ended, it was a frustrating night in the end for him.

Danny Simpson (6.5/10)

Simpson had a rather quiet night as Rashford didn’t trouble him much. He dealt with most that was thrown his way but would have liked to attack a bit more to help Mahrez out.

Robert Huth (4/10)

One of the most clueless and rushed performances by the big man tonight. He never seemed too sure about his ability and was at fault for rushing to the ball and missing out letting Mkhitaryan in which eventually led to the first goal.

Wes Morgan (4/10)

The captain of Leicester City epitomises the side’s situation right now – knackered and hopeless. Morgan was at fault for United’s 2nd and 3rd goals. He needs to up his game and organise the back line like last season or else his team are going down to the Championship.

Christian Fuchs (5/10)

A very poor showing by another Leicester defender who was constantly chasing shadows as the likes of Valencia, Mata and Mkhitaryan switched the ball between them on multiple occasions. Besides one good tackle on Mkhitaryan late in the game, it was a day to forget for the Austrian international.

Riyad Mahrez (6/10)

A man with immense talent who showed few flashes in between with neat touches and dribbles but needs to do more or else he would see his side struggle even more. His first game back after AFCON didn’t work out the way he would have liked.

Danny Drinkwater (6/10)

Danny Drinkwater started the game well alongside Ndidi but then found it tough once United scored. He would be extremely disappointed with his defence as all the initial good work that the pairing of Ndidi and him did went to waste.

Onyinye Ndidi (7/10)

A willing runner with his long strides, he was as commanding as he could be for the majority of the match. Shame that his teammates couldn’t follow suit. He kept running till the end and was eager to bring the ball forward from the back. He maybe no N’Golo Kante but seems like a good buy for Leicester City.

Ahmed Musa (5/10)

Claudio Ranieri had stated that he brought Ahmed Musa into the lineup for his sheer pace and ability to score. Both the qualities were lacking that led to a lacklustre showing.

Jamie Vardy (6/10)

Another frustrating night for Vardy upfront. His willingness to run is there but with others not providing him with any service, he cut a lonely figure against the United backline.

Shinji Okazaki (5.5/10)

He ran his heart out as he usually does but to no avail. He wasn’t able to impose himself or help Vardy in the attack. He was withdrawn at half-time.

Substitutes

Andy King (6/10)

Andy King came on at half-time and tried to influence the game. He tried his best but the game seemed to pass him by.

Demarai Gray (7/10)

The last time United played Leicester, he came on and scored and almost had a similar impact this time. The young Englishman was full of tricks and gave something to think about to Pogba and Valencia on their right flank. Certainly, a player that Ranieri should look to use more and more.