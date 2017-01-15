EPL 2016/17: Manchester United 1-1 Liverpool - 5 talking points

A hotly contested affair saw both teams share the spoils and here are five things we learned from the game.

@Th_King_slayer by Sankalp Srivastava Top 5 / Top 10 15 Jan 2017, 21:45 IST

A hotly contested affair saw both teams share the spoils

Manchester United failed to sweep aside one of the most mediocre Liverpool sides to visit Old Trafford in recent history and were only able to salvage a point from the match. James Milner’s penalty in the first half saw the visitors take a 1-0 lead. However, Zlatan Ibrahimovic equalled the score late in the second half but the hosts were not able to find the winner as the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

As it was a hotly contested affair, there was no shortage of talking points in a game which saw United squander the opportunity to equal their noisy neighbours on points in the league table. Liverpool, on the other hand, moved up to the third place, level on points with second-placed Tottenham, and seven points off leaders Chelsea.

Here are five talking points from the match.

#1 Paul Pogba fails to impose himself on the match

Apparently having a personalised Twiiter emoji doesn’t help you on the pitch!

Pogba, who became world’s most expensive player in the summer transfer window was slowly coming into his groove and was proving his mettle one match after the other. However, in one of the biggest matches of his United career, the Frenchman failed miserably and was outplayed by the Liverpool midfield.

Also Read: Twitter trolls Paul Pogba as Manchester United and Liverpool draw

While his passes were not finding the target, he missed a gilt-edged opportunity to put United in front when a piercing through ball from Mkhitaryan saw him through on goal. His night went from bad to worse as a hand-ball in the box saw referee Michael Oliver point to the spot, which takes us to our next talking point...