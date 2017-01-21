EPL 2016/17: Stoke City 1-1 Manchester United - 5 Talking Points

Wayne Rooney stole all the limelight as United managed to steal a point. Here are five things we learned from the match.

@Th_King_slayer by Sankalp Srivastava Top 5 / Top 10 21 Jan 2017, 20:26 IST

Rooney broke United’s all-time highest goal scoring record

Wayne Rooney broke Sir Bobby Charlton's record and scored the 250th goal of his Manchester United career in the dying embers of the match to save the visitors from dropping all three points against Stoke City. Juan Mata's own goal in the 19th minute meant the hosts took the lead and they preserved it until the half-time despite United making 12 attempts on goal.

The second half was no different as the visitors kept on the pressure but were not able to break down the Stoke defence. Mourinho brought on Rashford, Rooney and Lingard in the second half in hope of an equaliser, and possibly a winner. But it wasn’t until the 94th minute when Rooney curled in a freekick that the Portuguese manager might have breathed a sigh of relief.

Here are five talking points from the match.

#1 Arnautovic and Pieters combine brilliantly on left flank

Marko Arnautovic and Erik Pieters worked brilliantly in tandem and created all sorts of problems

While United took time getting into their own at the Britannia Stadium, Stoke were at it from the word go. Marko Arnautovic and Erik Pieters worked brilliantly in tandem and created all sorts of problems for Antonio Valencia and Juan Mata who were guarding that flank.

It didn’t come as a big surprise that the eventual goal came from the Arnautovic-Pieters combination as the former’s cut back saw the Dutchman slashing hard on the ball. Ultimately, the ball struck Mata, who had a forgettable match, and managed to sneak in from De Gea’s near post.