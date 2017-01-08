FA Cup 2016/17: Manchester United 4-0 Reading: 5 talking points

Manchester United strolled past Reading in the FA Cup 3rd round match.

by Shuvam Sinha Top 5 / Top 10 08 Jan 2017, 09:51 IST

Wayne Rooney equalled Sir Bobby Charlton’s record of 249 goals last night

Manchester United steamrolled Championship side Reading to waltz into the fourth round of the FA Cup at Old Trafford. Wayne Rooney opened the scoring in the 7th minute – equalling Sir Bobby Charlton’s record of 249 club goals in the process – before Anthony Martial’s precise finished doubled the lead.

Marcus Rashford’s double late in the game sealed the result in United’s favour.

Here are the talking points from a one-sided affair at Old Trafford:

#1 Result reflects the difference in class

Manchester United were always favourites going into this tie, but even they could not have expected this to be a walk in the park against a side flying high in the Championship and managed by former United defender Jaap Stam. Jose Mourinho’s side dominated pretty much the entire game, picking out passes in midfield at will and constantly cutting open Reading’s defence.

The stats say it all – 27 shots on goal against a team managed by one of United’s fine Premier League defenders is quite an ironical reading. Reading never looked like making a comeback even at 2-0 down as the back four of Young, Smalling, Rojo and Blind closed out any possible gaps for them to exploit.

It was a professional display which completely reflected the difference in class and United’s recently excellent run of form.