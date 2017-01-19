Transfer Rumour: Florentino Perez wants Gianluigi Donnarumma at Real Madrid in the summer

The 17-year-old is yet to agree on a new contract with AC Milan with his current deal set to expire at the end of next season.

by Khushwant Ramesh Rumours 19 Jan 2017, 12:16 IST

Gianluigi Donnarumma is wanted by Real Madrid in the summer

What's the story?

Real Madrid are keeping tabs on AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and could make a move for the 17-year-old in the summer, according to Spanish publication AS. Florentino Perez sees the young Italian as the next big star who can come in and command the position between the posts for years to come.

Ever since the club decided to part ways with former captain Iker Casillas, there hasn't been a stable keeper for them to depend on in dire needs. Keylor Navas has been holding the fort since then and has impressed many in the hierarchy but the club feel they could use someone who is instantly more marketable and Donnarumma is exactly that.

In case you didn't know...

The club tried hard to sign David de Gea last summer, but couldn't get the move to go through due to some technical issues. And while they still retain interest in Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois, and are also exploring other options given the two Premier League clubs clearly have the upper hand in this situation.

Reports also emerged earlier this month that 17-year-old Donnarumma is yet to agree on a new contract with AC Milan. His current contract is only till the end of the next season and the club want him to sign a new one to prolong his career at the club – and to give them the chance to put up a fair fight should bids come in for his service.

The heart of the matter

Florentino Perez wants to move quickly to sign a young shot-stopper, given Keylor Navas is now in his 30s – and while that might seem old, it isn't for the position he occupies. A club like Real Madrid make millions on the marketability of their stars and a young and upcoming Italian keeper, touted to become the 'next Gianluigi Buffon’, would work wonders for them.

Donnarumma is an exceptional young talent and even though he's yet to turn 18, has already made more than 50 appearances for AC Milan in all competitions. Standing at 6' 4", he’s a huge presence between the sticks.

What’s next?

A move for the Italian youngster could signal the end of Keylor Navas’ career at Real Madrid. With Los Blancos interested in Donnarumma, Manchester United fans and Jose Mourinho will heave a sigh of relief that their star keeper, David de Gea, will stay at the Red Devils for the foreseeable future.

Sportskeeda's take

Given the Milanese keeper is yet to agree to a long-term contract with the club, a move to Real Madrid seems likely. The chance to play with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Sergio Ramos is one that comes around once in a lifetime and the 17-year-old will be making the right choice should he decide to join them in the summer.

