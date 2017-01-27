How Jurgen Klopp can drag Liverpool out of their mini crisis

Liverpool have suffered a massive dip in form recently. How can Klopp drag them back from this to mount a title challenge?

The Reds crashed out of the EFL Cup against Southampton in the week

Just a month ago, Liverpool fans were of the belief that this season could finally be ‘their season’, but in such a short span of time, their hopes have been dashed. Each and every team have to struggle at one point in their season and Jurgen Klopp’s Reds are no exception.

Since the turn of the year, the Reds, who looked invincible at one point this season, have won just once in their last seven games – a slender win in the replay of the FA Cup third round game against minnows Plymouth Argyle. Since their 1-0 win against Manchester City, Liverpool have lost three games and have drawn three and that has given them a major blow in the title race.

Anfield, a tough ground for visitors, had been a fortress for the past year, but the fortunes have changed and the Merseysiders have now lost two back-to-back home games. Swansea City, one of the weakest Premier League sides, brought Liverpool’s 17-match unbeaten home run to an end last Saturday, and Southampton managed to add further misery on Klopp and co. with a League Cup semi-final second leg win in the midweek.

Klopp might be the most charismatic manager in the world but he is struggling to find that cutting edge in the team that tore apart each and every defence in English football just some time back.

So, what is the solution? Can Liverpool fight their way back from such a terrible spell? I would say yes. Remember Chelsea’s poor run of form earlier this season before their 13-game winning streak? Conte managed to turn around a corner with the Blues. Pochettino also did the same when Spurs struggled.

The German is a world-class manager who has defied the odds time and time again in his fantastic managerial career.

Play Firmino in his favourite position

Firmino’s form has dipped slightly in the last few weeks

Klopp’s system at Liverpool is very much dependent on Liverpool fans’ beloved Bobby i.e. Roberto Firmino. The Brazilian’s game has a big impact in the Reds' game but even his biggest fan has to admit that the 25-year-old is struggling of late. Despite his brace against Swansea in the previous game, it is clear that Firmino’s game dipped even before Liverpool’s crisis started.

The Samba star, who is well known for his silky style of play, has been a letdown on most occasions when he has been on the ball. However, despite his poor run of form, Klopp seems to favour him and this needs to change.

For the most part of the season, Firmino has been deployed as a false nine and has done really well in that position. The German manager has also used the Brazilian on the flanks but it is clear that he cannot offer his best from the wide areas. Now Klopp has two options. One is to bench the Brazilian and play either Sturridge or Origi up front and use Lallana on the right until Mane comes back.

The return of Philippe Coutinho means that Klopp can play both Brazilians, with Coutinho off the left and Firmino as the false nine, which worked brilliantly at the start of the season.

Another option is to switch to 4-2-3-1 where Firmino would play just behind the out and out striker. Liverpool’s 4-3-3 has looked toothless lately. In such a situation, going back to a 4-2-3-1 formation with a more direct style of play could very well bring the Merseysiders’ miseries to an end.

The January transfer window is still open, Jurgen!

Klopp hasn’t brought in new players in the January transfer window

Compared to the other sides who are in contention for the title, Liverpool’s squad depth is much inferior. How often have you seen Klopp making all three substitutions? To be fair, he cannot. as he does not have many options on the bench.

Klopp knew that he would miss Sadio Mane for almost a month but he did not bring in a new winger, which is a position that Liverpool needed strengthening even before the departure of the Senegalese international to the African Cup of Nations. There are still a few days before the January transfer window slams close and the Reds have to make best use of it to mount a title charge.

The Liverpool team have also been vulnerable in defence and have leaked goals. James Milner has done well at left-back and with Klopp not trusting Alberto Moreno in the Premier League, the German may have to go shopping to purchase a quality left-back. The goalkeeper situation has still not be resolved, with Mignolet taking the No. 1 jersey, but it remains to be seen for how long.

Liverpool were one of those rare teams whose net spend was negative in the summer and Klopp should have plenty of cash available at his disposal. Overcoming the 10-point gap with Chelsea is a tough ask but not impossible at all.

Now is the time when Liverpool should show ambition, or else bid goodbye to finally winning the Premier League. When a club is without a league title for almost three decades, they will either have to spend like their rivals in order to bid for glory or go down in the history books as a fallen giant. Liverpool are very close to becoming the second.

Klopp was the one who made the fans start believing that they can get back on their perch and inspired the Kop to turn from 'doubters to believers'. Now the fans are experiencing another heartbreak, which has been the story at Anfield for a long time now, and the German has to take the blame for that.

The Kop believes in him and the team and they must repay the fans' faith on the pitch.