I-League 2017: Buoyant Mohun Bagan look to grab maximum points against Minerva Punjab

The tie is scheduled at 04:30 PM tomorrow and its to be telecast live on Ten 2.

by Press Release Preview 16 Jan 2017, 21:54 IST

Darryl Duffy will look to leave his mark on the game once again

Minerva Punjab FC will have to play out of their skins to harbour any hopes of pulling off an upset against high-flying Mohun Bagan in a third round Hero I-League tie at the Rabindra Sarovar Stadium on Tuesday (January 17, 2017).

On the back of two home wins and playing their third in their own lair before heading out on the road, the green and maroon outfit are at par with Bengaluru FC and Mumbai FC on full six points from two outings.

Though the first win against Churchill Brothers had blemishes and could have gone either way with them being down to ten men in the second hand and Churchill hitting the bar once, the second game was all about Bagan and their unmistakable flair this term also.

Mohun Bagan set for changes

Without the likes of Sony Norde, who is touted as the I-League’s finest and new recruit Eduardo Ferreira, the Sanjoy Sen-coached side looked streets ahead of Minerva Punjab FC.

Darryl Duffy, who was enduring a lean patch, notched a goal apiece on either half of the match to announce his arrival and also give a good headache to Sen on who to play.

A player of the like of Jeje Lalpkehlua is yet to start a game and was seen as a late second half substitute in the last game. The AIFF player of the year is expected to start tomorrow as Balwant Singh is a doubtful starter.

Defender Kingshuk Debnath, who provided the assist to Duffy for the first goal, is out with a niggle and so is midfielder Sehnaj Singh.

“I don’t make too many changes to the team. But there are some I have to make,” Bagan coach Sen said on the eve of the tie.

On Norde, Sen hinted he may not start the match and can be used as a substitute later.

“Whether he is still fit to play 90 minutes or not we will have to see.”

Minerva look to their marquee signings

Minerva, on the other hand, will depend on Nigerians Loveday Enyinnaya and Joel Sunday to make a mark along with a raft of India national team age-group players who played under the-then youth coach Colm Toal. Incidentally, Toal has been named the technical director of the club.

Minerva will be without first choice goalkeeper Ravi Kumar, who is injured. “We have Kamaljit (Singh) and Arshdeep (Singh) in our ranks. We cannot do anything about it,” head coach Surinder Singh said.

Minerva are yet to win a game after losing to Aizawl and drawing to fellow debutants Chennai City FC in their very first game in the top flight.

Although the task is a Himalayan one from the Punjab-based side’s vantage point, but Minervans will certainly look to upset their applecart and grab the headlines tomorrow.