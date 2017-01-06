I-League 2017: Mohun Bagan vs Chruchill Brothers game in doubt due to court's stay order on the stadium

Mohun Bagan are expected to make a move to lift the stay order and our sources have confirmed that the game has not been cancelled yet.

by Sumedh News 06 Jan 2017, 15:12 IST

The Green and Maroons are scheduled to play the lion's share of their home matches at the Rabindranath Sarobar stadium

What's the story?

The much awaited first game of Mohun Bagan in the I-League 2017 is under serious threat. The Indian giants are scheduled to play their first match against Churchill Brothers but the game has now serious chances of getting cancelled as a result of court's stay order to put a hold on Bagan's home ground, Rabindranath Sarobar stadium, from hosting the I-League matches.

Environmental activist Subhash Dutta has brought in the stay order which cannot be termed as a good start to Bagan's aspirations this season.

In case you didn't know...

The Green and Maroons are scheduled to play the lion's share of their home matches at the Rabindranath Sarobar stadium. The first team squad trained at the venue this morning with club president Swapan Sadhan Bose present to look over the proceedings.

Along with Bose, many top officials of the club were present to witness the training ahead of their opener against Churchill Brothers. After the training, Kolkata Police had an inspection of the venue to check over all the arrangements at the ground.

Also Read: I-League 2017: 5 Indian strikers to look for this season

The heart of the matter

The Green Tribunal of Kolkata alleged that the matches at the mentioned stadium will disturb the nearby eco-sensitive zone which is home to a large lake which flaunts diverse flora and fauna. The natural zone is protected under the National Plan for Conservation of Aquatic Ecosystems. This allegation prompted Dutta to put a stay order on the stadium for now.

Environmentalist Mudar Patharia gave his version on the issue as he said, “The court has earlier passed an order and a guideline for all the floodlight games at the Rabindra Sarobar. Atletico de Kolkata had followed the guidelines and was therefore allowed to play their matches at the venue.

“Similarly, all teams including Mohun Bagan will also have to follow the guidelines. The Mohun Bagan club officials should have followed the guidelines to host their matches at the Rabindra Sarobar.”

Sportskeeda's take

Mohun Bagan are expected to make a move to lift the stay order and our sources have confirmed that the game has not been cancelled yet and a settlement is on the cards between the authorities and the club hierarchy. This might be the last season before the merger between the I-League and ISL and fans must be hoping that there are no roadblocks before this season.