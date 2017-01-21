Indian U-17 World Cup Squad loses 0-1 against Tajikistan

The Granatkin Memorial Cup that featured 16 Teams from across the world saw India finish last with only one win in five matches.

by Press Release News 21 Jan 2017, 07:55 IST

The U-17 team were defeated by Tajikistan in Russia (File Photo)

The Indian U-17 World Cup squad lost 0-1 against Tajikistan in a play-off match in the Granatkin Memorial Cup in Russia today (January 20, 2017).

In a drab first half, both teams failed to test each other’s custodians even once and played a cautiously. While India tried to dominate possession but failed to foster chances, Tajikistan resorted to counter-attacks, which were easily disposed by the Indian defence.

With neither team able to get a strong foothold on the match, both teams went into the tunnel level pegging, as the half-time scoreline read 0-0.

In the 59th minute, Tajikistan were reduced to ten men when their captain was red-carded for a rash foul. Playing a man down, Tajikistan committed men into defence and made it hard for the Indian Colts to foster a clear goal scoring chance.

Head coach Nicolai Adam made his first change in the 66th minute when he replaced Joysana with Shubham to up the ante. However, it was Tajikistan who struck against the run of play and in the 80th minute took a solitary goal lead.

The Indian colts tried hard and pressed for an equaliser but failed to get past the Tajik defence as the full-time scoreline read 1-0 in Tajikistan’s favour.