EPL 2016/17: My job is not to score goals for Manchester United, says Paul Pogba

The Frenchman's performance against Liverpool in the 1-1 was criticised by fans and pundits.

Pogba has scored 6 goals in all competitions this season

What’s the story?

Manchester United’s £89m signing, Paul Pogba, believes that scoring goals is not his priority. The Frenchman insists that his job as a midfielder is to make a difference in the game and create chances rather than finding the net.

Pogba came under a lot of criticism for his performance against Liverpool at home last week and shared his thoughts with SFR Sport regarding the move from Juventus and expectations from the fans.

Speaking to SFR Sports Pogba said, "With everything that happened, the transfer, changing club, returning to Manchester, people want me to score, make a difference in games because they say that at that price, a player must score, provide assists.”

"My role as a midfielder is not to score. I can make a difference in games, but I have a lot of work,” said the Frenchman.

In case you didn’t know...

Ever since his world record transfer to Old Trafford in the summer, the 23-year-old midfielder has been criticised for not scoring enough goals. With the football fraternity’s eyes on him, Pogba failed to make any kind of impact in his first few months for the Red Devils.

In 28 appearances for the Red Devils this season, Pogba has managed to contribute only six goals and four assists, despite his enormous price tag. But his performances have picked up in the last few weeks and he’s finally showing his worth.

The heart of the matter

Against arch-rivals, Liverpool, last week the French midfielder had a woeful game. He gave away a needless penalty through which Liverpool took the lead and also missed a golden opportunity to score.

There were many instances during the game where Pogba was seen grappling with the Liverpool players, but he got away without a yellow card due to the referee not noticing his foul. Pogba’s statement can only mean that he needs more than just five months to get used to the new manager, team-mates, and the Premier League to reach his potential.

What’s next?

With Manchester United slowly climbing the Premier League with consistent performances, Pogba should look to up his game and help the team qualify for the Champions League spots.

The Red Devils play Stoke City over the weekend, followed by a mid-week game against Hull City in the EFL Cup semi-final.

Sportskeeda’s take

The constant criticism of Pogba is not because of his performances but for the outrageous transfer fee. When that much money is spent on a player, expectations will be sky high for fans and pundits.

The Frenchman should concentrate on building his confidence and progressing further as a player.