Paul to lead DSK Shivajians' charge in I-League

Pune, Jan 5 (IANS) Seasoned India goalkeeper Subrata Paul will be expected to guide a young-looking DSK Shivajians FC side who are the only team from their city to play in the I-League football competition.

Shivajians play Mumbai FC in an away match in their first game on Sunday.

Under coach Dave Rogers, who was earlier head of the DSK Shivajians youth academy, players like former East Bengal man Sanju Pradhan, goalkeeper Soram Poirei, Ricky L. and full-back Nirmal Chettri will be among the more experienced ones along with Paul.

Up front the young brigade of Jerry Lalrinzuala, Holicharan Narzary and Sumeet Passi will be given the responsibility to find them the goals.

Coming to the foreigners in the squad, the club has retained Former Real Madrid youth academy product Juan Quero. North Korean international Kim Song Yong has been roped in under the Asian quota while Irish midfielder Shane McFaul and towering Serbian centre back Sasha Kolunija have also been signed.

Speaking about the I-League campaign ahead Rogers said, "We are now entering an exciting and positive era at DSK Shivajians Football Club. As we approach our club's 30th anniversary, I am delighted and honoured to be tasked with leading our great club forward. With an abundance of tradition and success over the years, my aim now is to make us the most unique and dynamic football club both on and off the pitch."

