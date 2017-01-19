FA Cup 2016/17: Plymouth Argyle 0-1 Liverpool: 5 talking points

Liverpool just see off a resilient Plymouth to advance to the fourth round of the FA Cup.

19 Jan 2017

Lucas scored his first goal of the season and his first in five seasons

Liverpool travelled over 250 miles as they went to Home Park to face Plymouth Argyle in their FA Cup 3rd round replay. The latter had held the Reds to a frustrating 0-0 draw at Anfield and were hoping for a major upset, which however did not happen.

A goal in the 19th minute from Liverpool which came off the head of the most unlikely outfield player to score turned out to be the eventual winner, as Klopp’s men emerged victorious in a surprisingly close game.

A missed penalty and a few missed chances were the highlights alongside the goal in a semi-exciting FA Cup tie.

Here are the main talking points of this game:

#1 A goal to remember for Lucas Leiva

Yes, you read that right. After 201 appearances and 2316 days, Liverpool’s current longest serving first team player headed in a Philippe Coutinho corner and miraculously, scored.

It was an almost unbelievable moment as the Brazilian had not found the back of the net for over six years and no Liverpool fan ever thought that it would happen again. Overall, it was only Lucas’ seventh goal of his Liverpool career and was a feel good moment for him and the travelling fans as they saw one of their club’s biggest servants smile from cheek to cheek with delight.

The goal turned out to be massively important as it would turn out to be the only goal scored in the game.