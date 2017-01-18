Real Madrid's 2017/18 kit leaked by Spanish news station

Cadena Cope have leaked a kit with turquoise accents

Real Madrid’s 2016/17 kit was well received by their fans

What’s the story?

Real Madrid’s kit for the 2017/18 season has been leaked online by Spanish news station, Cadena Cope. Los Blancos have rarely shied away from bold designs with their away and third kits, although have stuck with their traditional all white hom kit. The trend is set to continue, although the leaked images show that while the base colours remain the same, Madrid will switch to turquoise as an accent colour.

In case you didn’t know...

Real Madrid’s kits are the subject of much speculation in the Spanish media, with each news outlet trying to outdo each other with a leak. Footy Headlines, perhaps the best source of kit leaks, had already leaked a kit with a retro feel last month, although that only involved minor changes to the home kit.

The heart of the matter

NOTICIA @partidazocope: Informa @juanmacastano cómo serán las equipaciones del Real Madrid para la próxima temporada https://t.co/QsPU9eoFMq pic.twitter.com/clWTg3iYpU — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) January 16, 2017

The kit leaked by Cadena Cope though are a rather bold design. The home kits retain their traditional white colours, although replace purple accents with turquoise. The away kit moves to a black theme, with turquiose accents as well. The choice for the 3rd kit though is a very bold one, featuring an all-turquoise kit with white accents.

In conjunction with Adidas, Real Madrid had earlier announced a shortlist for the 3rd kit, with all designs featuring the bold turquoise colour as a base.

Here is the leaked kit in all its glory:

What next?

Adidas have tried to make the designing around the kits for next season a much more participatory affair, with the 3rd kit being ‘crowd-designed’. However, given the nature of kit leaks, it is perhaps too soon to decide if this particular leak is an authentic one, especially given that an earlier ‘retro’ design had leaked earlier.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Adidas have been quite smart with their ‘bold’ design choices in the past – with their purple themed kits this season being deemed a hit – as can be gauged by the shirt sales. Turquoise accents on white might be pushing it, however, with the bold colour perhaps clashing a bit too much with the white and black kits.

Either way, given that fans tend to also care about the name on the back of the shirt, Real Madrid can expect to sell a ton of ‘Cristiano Ronaldo’ shirts – whether they are turquoise, white, black or even brown.