Real Madrid academy graduates' current market value over €100 million

Real Madrid have many academy graduates in the first team who are making their presence feel

Along with the trophies and all the success that Real Madrid have accumulated over the recent years, there has always been one argument of not producing enough home-grown talents which have been used by their critics. President Florentino Perez's dream of a team of Galacticos took its shape but the arrival of Zinedine Zidane brought a welcome turn to this issue as the Frenchman decided to trust the youngsters at his disposal rather than spending as per his wish.

That has resulted in their youngsters being worth more than €100 million at the moment which is a testament to the work undertaken by Zidane and his staff.

Real's academy graduates have gone on to become trusted figures in the team which has resulted in positive results for the club. The likes of Alvaro Morata, Dani Carvajal, Casemiro and Lucas Vazquez have gone on to double their transfer value since they first arrived at the club. Along with the big names in the team, these homegrown talents have gone on to make a mark on the team under Zidane.

All four had signed with the club for a small amount when compared to the market price at which they will be sold now if the club intended to. Morata arrived at the Bernabeu for his second spell at the club from Juventus at a price of €30 million and is now worth much more than that, considering his goals which have helped Real at crucial moments.

He spent two seasons with Juventus and has seen his market value plummet in recent times with the striker being valued currently in the range of €40-45 million. He was thought to be worth €25 million during his time in Italy.

Casemiro can be touted as Madrid's most valuable player at this moment which is proved by the team's shortcomings in midfield during his absence. He was rumoured to be a subject of a €40 million bid from abroad but decided to stay put with the club. When he burst onto the scene last season, Casemiro's market value was a meagre €7 million which has seen a major rise in his latest valuation that shows the improvement he has undergone for Real Madrid under Zidane's management.

Lucas Vazquez has done brilliantly whenever he was asked to fill in for Gareth Bale and has impressed one and all with his pace and directness. The 25-year old is a La Fabrica graduate and played with RM Castilla for many seasons. He went on loan to Espanyol for a brief period before settling into the first team last season.

He was valued at a meagre €5 million when he arrived from Espanyol but has seen his stock rise up to higher than €10 million now which is his current market asking price.

Dani Carvajal has become indispensable for Los Blancos and has taken big money signing, Danilo's place in the starting lineup. He has been brilliant for Real which prompted Pep Guardiola to target the fullback but the Spaniard decided to stay with Real.

The 24-year-old, like Morata, arrived for his second stint with the club three seasons ago because of a buyback clause for a deal worth €6.5 million. His current market value is worth €25 million which shows his rise as one of the best fullbacks in the world.