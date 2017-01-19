Shillong Lajong unveils new season kit at Adidas store in Shillong

Lajong are yet to get a single point, three games into the season.

by Press Release News 19 Jan 2017, 17:16 IST

Lajong players with their new kit

Shillong Lajong Football Club today unveiled its new I-League season kit at the Shillong Adidas showroom in Police Bazaar. Shillong Lajong FC players Dan Ignat, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Redeem Tlang and Yuta Kinowaki were present at the launch and were also quizzed by the local media in a fun interactive session. Lajong faithful (Lajong fans) were also present at the event and enthusiastically made use of the opportunity to meet and greet their favourite players.

Defender Dan Ignat, of Romania, thanked Adidas and the Lajong management for organising the kit launch and thanked the local media for coming down to the showroom for the event. On asked about the new season, he said, “I hope that Lajong will fight for a top three position this season. We will play our first home game on Saturday and we need to start collecting points. The fans will also be happy when the team starts getting good results and we will give our best on the pitch.”

Speaking about his new home, Dan added, “Shillong is a nice city but I have been here for long as I was away for the matches in Bangalore, Kolkata and Aizawl. But I love it out here and the city is good with good people.”

Japanese midfielder Yuta Kinowaki was also present at the kit launch and also shared a few words about the new I-League season. He said, “We need more time to combine as a team as some players joined late and I believe we will have a good season and keep improving in the coming games. We are doing our best and we need to get maximum points from the next five home matches.”

Local lad Redeem Tlang, who graduated from the Lajong Academy and has earned experience in the senior team in the I-League, was asked about the unfortunate run of results in the three recent matches and replied, “There is a lot of pressure in football. When we are on the field we try to give our best till the last minute. The results will come if we keep doing our best and working hard on the field.”

Isaac, who made his debut as Lajong skipper in the last game against Aizawl FC, expressed his delight at getting the chance to lead his club and said, “This was my first time wearing the armband in an I-League game. Unfortunately, the team didn’t win the game but we will try our best in the remaining matches and earn full points.”

Meghalaya’s only I-League club is taking part in its record seventh season of the tournament and will play its first home game this Saturday at the JN Stadium, Shillong, at 4:30pm.

Tickets for the match have gone on sale today in the following outlets: Lajong Counter SSA Ground Polo, Sports Spirit MUDA Complex Police Bazaar, Meba Stationary Jingkieng Nongthymmai, Meghalaya Print Malki and the Mobile Centre Police Bazaar.

