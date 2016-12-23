Shivajians FC sign striker Passi, defender Lallawmawma

Pune, Dec 23 (IANS) Shivajians FC announced the signing of India striker Sumeet Passi and defender Ricky Lallawmawma on Friday for the 2016-17 I-League football season.

Passi, a product of the Chandigarh Football Academy, has most recently played for NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League (ISL), and for Sporting Clube de Goa in the I-League. The 21 year old is also capped at the international level, scoring once in his two appearances for the national side.

"We are delighted with the addition of Sumeet to our squad. He comes with a good pedigree and will give us a different dimension in our forward line. He is a young striker with lots of enthusiasm and desire for the game and has also stood out while playing for the Indian national team," head coach Dave Rogers said of the player.

Shivajians have also signed Aizawl FC captain Lallawmawma. The 25-year-old defender was an integral part of Aizawl FC's defence in their breakout 2015-16 I-League season.

Delighted at the prospect of working with the young talent from Mizoram, Rogers said, "I first saw Ricky playing in the Mizoram Premier League over a year ago. What stood out for me, was his defensive ability and his game intelligence.

"A calm and collective presence in the backline and also a very versatile player, he will offer me good options on the left side of the pitch."

--IANS

pur/bg