Twitter explodes as Mike Dean makes horrendous red-card decision in Manchester United-West Ham game
Mike Dean gets destroyed on Twitter for incorrectly sending off Sofiane Feghouli against Manchester United.
Mike Dean stole the limelight in the first half of the clash between West Ham United and Manchester United as he sent off Sofiane Feghouli for a 50-50 challenge on Phil Jones. However, it can be argued that the over-exaggerated reaction of the latter played a key role in the decision by Dean.
In the 13th minute of the game – with the game equally poised – Michail Antonio, who was playing as a striker, brought the ball down for Feghouli and the Algerian was guilty of a poor first touch before he stretched to get to the ball. However, Phil Jones came sliding in and was slightly earlier to the ball than the 27-year-old who caught him on the thigh – albeit without any malicious intent or force.
Jones made the most of it as he started writhing on the pitch, seemingly in excruciating pain and Mike Dean being Mike Dean gave Feghouli the marching orders – a truly horrendous decision which changed the complexion of what was looking like an evenly balanced contest. In fact, Jones’ tackle was more reckless than Feghouli’s.
Jose Mourinho’s side went on to win the game 2-0 courtesy of second-half goals from Juan Mata and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, with the second one being offside – adding insult to the injury of West Ham United.
Twitter, as you would expect, didn’t spare the 48-year-old and absolutely demolished him. Here are some of the best tweets:
