Twitter explodes as Mike Dean makes horrendous red-card decision in Manchester United-West Ham game

Mike Dean gets destroyed on Twitter for incorrectly sending off Sofiane Feghouli against Manchester United.

A red-card? Never!

Mike Dean stole the limelight in the first half of the clash between West Ham United and Manchester United as he sent off Sofiane Feghouli for a 50-50 challenge on Phil Jones. However, it can be argued that the over-exaggerated reaction of the latter played a key role in the decision by Dean.

In the 13th minute of the game – with the game equally poised – Michail Antonio, who was playing as a striker, brought the ball down for Feghouli and the Algerian was guilty of a poor first touch before he stretched to get to the ball. However, Phil Jones came sliding in and was slightly earlier to the ball than the 27-year-old who caught him on the thigh – albeit without any malicious intent or force.

Jones made the most of it as he started writhing on the pitch, seemingly in excruciating pain and Mike Dean being Mike Dean gave Feghouli the marching orders – a truly horrendous decision which changed the complexion of what was looking like an evenly balanced contest. In fact, Jones’ tackle was more reckless than Feghouli’s.

Jose Mourinho’s side went on to win the game 2-0 courtesy of second-half goals from Juan Mata and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, with the second one being offside – adding insult to the injury of West Ham United.

Twitter, as you would expect, didn’t spare the 48-year-old and absolutely demolished him. Here are some of the best tweets:

Welcome to the Mike Dean show

Mike Dean: Let’s make this one about the players



Inner Mike Dean: Make it the Mike Dean show. pic.twitter.com/UDWJWFlTps — Danny Welbeck (@WelBeast) January 2, 2017

mike dean, biggest spastic in football pic.twitter.com/HfqPlmUWNW — Moe. (@NoLaughingMata) January 2, 2017

Is it Mike Dean or Paul Pogba we are talking about?

Mike Dean started well here, really imposing himself on the game, but he's faded a bit and you've barely noticed him. Needs to step it up — Barney Ronay (@barneyronay) January 2, 2017

#NoHoldsBarred

Mike Dean in the Premier League this season…



Most red cards: 5

Most penalties given: 10



Celebrity. pic.twitter.com/gkTIdvrMey — FourFourTweet (@FourFourTweet) January 2, 2017

The love for Tottenham Hotspur is real

In fairness, Man Utd are playing in white today, it's close enough to Tottenham for Mike Dean. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) January 2, 2017

Signing of the season?

25 - Man United have just offered Spurs £25 million for Mike Dean. Decisions. — OptaJoke (@OptaJoke) January 2, 2017

Did he send Feghouli off just because he didn't like the bubbles?

Here is an Englishman that the Premier League won't mind losing

If that doesn't get Mike Dean a move to China then nothing will. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) January 2, 2017

To put things into perspective

.@OllieHolt22 True. Jones should have been sent off. pic.twitter.com/UYe3RotaXF — B Larsen | Arsenal (@BLarsenAFC1886) January 2, 2017

Phil Jones to be sent off next then?

Part of me says that's hard on West Ham, but the other part of me says, "I love seeing Mike Dean show cards." Hopefully he'll even it up. — Jonathan Wilson (@jonawils) January 2, 2017

Swift!

15 - Sofiane Feghouli's red card after 15 minutes was the fastest red card awarded in the @premierleague this season. Sharp. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 2, 2017

Hard to argue with that, considering the decisions he has been making

Zlatan gave Mike Dean his refereeing license. #ZlatanFacts — Zlatan Facts (@ZIatanFacts) January 2, 2017

Is it time for video referrals?

It took a years to introduce goalline technology, and it has helped bigtime.Why cant big decisions like penalties/red cards be reviewed too? — FG (@FunnyGooner) January 2, 2017

Wake up FA, do something

Seen the Mike Dean red. Whole thing's getting ridiculous now. Nothing will be done about it, he'll still get top games. Complete shambles. — S (@attwood10) January 2, 2017

True that

Shocked that Mike Dean has made a game of football about himself — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) January 2, 2017

A real Feghouli – that's unique!

That is an absurd red card. Ridiculous decision. Mike Dean has dropped a real Feghouli. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 2, 2017

It's all about Mike Dean

Sit back and enjoy the Mike Dean show

Welcome to the Mike Dean show. — Philippe Auclair (@PhilippeAuclair) January 2, 2017

Time for him to retire?

Mike Dean is finished! So so so bad! He gets worse and worse every week. Take the whistle from him please! — John Arne Riise (@JARiiseOfficial) January 2, 2017

Feghouli sent off for West Ham. Never a red.



The refereeing this season.. pic.twitter.com/5ES3mnhxy9 — Coral (@Coral) January 2, 2017

Jesus Loves, Dave Saves. But Mike Dean wins you games! #BetterThanPogba — Wall'Cot'flower (@ShauryaVineet) January 2, 2017

Ohhh..... #Burn

Mike Dean should not be a Premier League referee. Not sure he should ref Sunday league either. — Mikey Franklin (@mikeyfranklin) January 2, 2017

Even Messi would not be able to pull that off!

That's the beauty of a Mike Dean yellow card. Such a low back lift, you don't see it coming, and then back in his pocket before you know it. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) January 2, 2017

And we know why.......