Twitter goes crazy as Chinese club reportedly offer €150 million for Aubameyang

Shanghai SIPG are reportedly the club to make the whopping offer for Aubameyang

@falsewinger by Sripad Humour 04 Jan 2017, 19:09 IST

Chinese football's big spending continues with Shanghai SIPG reportedly submitting an offer to Borussia Dortmund of €150 million for Aubamenyang. It is also reported that he cwill be paid €800,000 per week, which would make him as the world's highest paid player with an annual salary of €41 million!

Best tweets:

You’re shocked, I’m shocked, everyone is shocked!

the money in China is unreal they offered BVB £150m for Aubameyang!!



wtf is wrong with this people! — Gorosei (@MmililiM) January 4, 2017

An offer of €150 million for Aubameyang is just absolutely obscene and ruins football. — Jeremy Hutchinson (@Themightyhutch) January 4, 2017

What's happening in China?! 150M for Aubameyang?! Mennnn — Uniport Graduate (@charlescapone4) January 4, 2017

If the Chinese lot will pay 150M for Aubameyang imagine what they'd pay for someone like Messi — Sam Welch (@Sam_Welch95) January 4, 2017

man what the hell is wrong with these chinese clubs ? €150m for aubameyang ? — gorgeous george (@e_aboje) January 4, 2017

€150million for aubameyang... pffffft what is going on — reece (@reeceicle) January 4, 2017

Will BVB finally sell him?

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang offer is ridiculous. 700k a week, at what point do you think i can't say no? — Dan Reeves (@Reevsie247) January 4, 2017

Don't know how BVB would say no to €150 million for Aubameyang, who may well be off soon anyway. Have a hard time believing that rumour, tho — Lars Pollmann (@LarsPollmann) January 4, 2017

Ridiculous Aubameyang-China rumor provokes a thought: Could clubs sell players to China as a FFP tactic? — Davis VanOpdorp (@Davis_VanOpdorp) January 4, 2017

Don't know how Dortmund will be able to turn down that €150 million bid for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Crazy money! — Alex Chapman (@Red_Chappy) January 4, 2017

Yes! someone please!

€788,500 a week and a €150 mil transfer fee for Aubameyang..someone please stop these Chinese clubs — Konstantin Kovar (@ElJefe1_14) January 4, 2017

The amount Shanghai SIPG are offering (€150m) is a lot higher than BVB's valuation of Aubameyang (€120m).



Enough of this Madness! @China — RMadrid Edition (@RMadridEdition) January 4, 2017

Rich enough to buy Rangers!

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is playing the long game and will buy Rangers after 2 months in China — Scott Gordon (@scottgordon89) January 4, 2017

Imagine the players BVB will get!

Dortmund will buy all the young talents in the world if #Aubameyang accepts the offer. But c'mon! He will reject it #BVB https://t.co/tVCoxQkoiv — OneUnitedHQ (@OneUnitedHQ) January 4, 2017