Twitter roasts Michael Owen as he tries to troll Ronaldo

"He's a better football right now that what you were at your peak"

@falsewinger by Sripad Humour 09 Jan 2017, 19:02 IST

“What’s Owen doing there?”

Michael Owen was in attendance at the Santiago Bernabeu before Real Madrid’s match with Granada on Saturday, along with Ronaldo, Zinedine Zidane, Luis Figo and Raymond Kopa, as the former Ballon d’Or winners were invited to honour Cristiano Ronaldo’s 4th Ballon d’Or.

Owen took the moment to troll his former teammate and sent out this tweet:

I thought I was putting the pounds on until I saw my old mate Ronnie! pic.twitter.com/OeuWm23b9s — michael owen (@themichaelowen) January 7, 2017

People on twitter did not take it lightly and roasted the former Liverpool and Manchester United striker:

@themichaelowen he must've just looked smaller from the bench Michael — David Ashley (@BFC84Ash) January 7, 2017

@themichaelowen lol his head is turned that way cos he's asking someone who that guy is next to Figo, and if he's meant to be there — Kylito Howito (@kubla_) January 7, 2017

@themichaelowen he is a footballing god Michael. He could eat you if he wanted! — Dale Bridges (@DaleB_) January 7, 2017

@themichaelowen hes not your mate he probably doesnt even remember you you worm — Rory (@delaro) January 7, 2017

@themichaelowen he might be twice the size of you but he was twice the player you ever were as well — Greg Troy (@greg_troy) January 7, 2017

@themichaelowen don't disrespect a man your not worthy of — Joga Bonito (@fighting_gooner) January 7, 2017

@themichaelowen classy tweet ! At least he's never been sacked from talking bollocks during commentary on BT sport !! — Rob Ross (@gooner145) January 7, 2017

@themichaelowen you should have been bowing. He's one of the greatest to ever play the game. — Dave Z Photography (@DaveZ_uk) January 8, 2017

Michael Owen firing shots! Meanwhile Ronaldo is thinking, 'who the f*ck is dat guy' https://t.co/zIQNI9BBKq — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) January 7, 2017

Real Madrid legends and Michael Owen pictured together pic.twitter.com/zfu9vDgUV3 — RMadridBabe (@RMadridBabe) January 7, 2017

Some of the greatest football players to have played the game. And some idiot invited @themichaelowen pic.twitter.com/jJxVVMSXo8 — Memz Dogi (@AFCMemz) January 7, 2017

@themichaelowen twice the size of you but 10 times the talent — Gareth Bridges (@gjb1971) January 7, 2017

@themichaelowen to be fair it's probably the first time u have seen him close up Micheal he must have looked small from the bench son — Dennis (@dennisian87) January 7, 2017