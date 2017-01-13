Video: Paul Pogba calls Zlatan Ibrahimovic a 'joker', then goes on to praise him

In the video, Pogba is seen calling Ibrahimovic a joker and one of the funniest players he has ever played with.

Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, since arriving at Manchester United, have relished each other’s company both on and off the field. Just a few hours back, the duo appeared in a video with Thierry Henry, where the midfielder interrupted Swede’s interview and the three of them indulged in quite a banter.

In another video, where Pogba appears in a BBC interview, the 23-year-old is seen calling Ibrahimovic a ‘joker’ and one of the funniest players he has ever played with. When the interviewer asks him about the relationship he shares with the former PSG star, the Frenchman fails to hold his smile, stating, “Zlatan is...when I speak about him, I always laugh because he is one of the funniest I’ve ever played with, seriously.

“He is a joker. He is always making jokes outside the pitch, but on the pitch, you know he is a winner.”

Also Read: Jose Mourinho says Paul Pogba was laughing at Europa League draw

“When I speak about him, I always laugh”

Pogba then goes on to explain that how Zlatan, other than banging in goals, helps his team and the players playing all around him. “He has big experience, he has big character. And he pushes you to do your best, always. Encourage you, give you advice.

He doesn’t stop there, instead he points out why he thinks a character like Ibrahimovic is something the team needs, someone who can lead from the front on the pitch.

“We need someone, like a leader on the pitch,” he says.

After a few words of gratitude, Pogba goes back to his witty best. When asked if Ibra’s like a father figure, the former Juventus star goes on to claim that even though the Swede won’t like him saying this, “but he is the oldest”. The two, the reporter and the player share a good laugh when the former says that “he (Zlatan) might see this”!

“So he’s like the big brother for everyone. He’s the oldest, maybe the most experienced. He changed a lot of countries, played for a lot of clubs. So he can advice and we can listen to him."

The Red Devils faithful would certainly hope that the camaraderie they share is reflected on the pitch as well and that they help the club finish as high as possible on the Premier League table.

Not the first time though these two are engaging in some banter, here’s their best moments off-the-field so far, and we certainly hope for more.