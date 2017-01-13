Video: Paul Pogba gatecrashes Thierry Henry's interview with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, hilarity ensues

The banter between Ibrahimovic and Pogba is priceless!

by Slapstick Video 13 Jan 2017, 17:37 IST

Premier League legend Thierry Henry has interviewed quite a few players and managers in the league but the interview with Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is one he and the fans will remember for quite some time. For it wasn’t just the Swedish striker he shared the screen with but with compatriot and Red Devils midfielder Paul Pogba as well.

While Pogba was not in the script, Ibrahimovic took control of the interview in typical Zlatan fashion by inviting him to come in front of the camera.

“Come, come...”Ibrahimovic cheekily beckoned Pogba. "If you want to sit between two big players, come!” It’s only at this point that Henry lets out a guffaw as young Pogba makes his way to the two legends and that’s when Ibrahimovic drops another cheeky line.

“Sit on the floor,” Ibrahimovic says, pointing to the space between the two chairs, as both the teammates laugh.

Henry then tries to get the interview back on track and asks Ibrahimovic an often-asked question: "Mourinho or Pep?" Having won titles with both managers, Ibrahimovic's answer is not straightforward but it is obvious he compares the two managers now in Manchester.

The banter between Pogba and Ibrahimovic is fun to watch and even Henry joins in the fun. Having played together at Barcelona, Henry then challenged Ibrahimovic to win the top goalscorer award – the Golden Boot Henry won a record four times in the Premier League.

“Don’t let me down,” he says as Pogba begs Henry to ask him to allow the Frenchman to take free-kicks. Will Ibrahimovic let him take the next free kick for United? Watch the video to find out.