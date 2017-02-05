Zinedine Zidane wants Real Madrid legend to stay at the club

The 33-year-old has turned down a new contract at Real Madrid

by Rohit Viswanathan News 05 Feb 2017, 14:45 IST

Zidane is trying his best to keep him at the club

What’s the Story?

Zinedine Zidane has once again reiterated his stance on the future of Pepe. The Frenchman has insisted he wants the defender to stay at the Bernabeu next season despite strong rumors linking him with a move to China.

The 33-year-old is out of contract in the summer and is yet to agree to a new deal with the club. But it’s clear how highly Zidane thinks of Pepe and after the 2016 he has had, it’s no wonder he wants him to stay at the club.

Speaking at a press conference Zidane said, “He is still here and he is a very good player. He has been injured a lot this season but now he has recovered, is content and we must take things step by step.”

“We don't know what is going to happen with him and his situation until June. Pepe is also thinking about what he wants to do."At the moment, we will only think about having Pepe until June and we must respect that, given everything that he has done for us. Of course, I would like him to stay. He's an important player to this squad and in June we will see what happens but I would obviously like him to remain.”

In case you didn’t know...

Pepe came into this season in great form after being named the best player at the UEFA Euros as he helped his country lift their first ever major international trophy. But injuries have limited his playing time this season.

Madrid have also been conceding a lot of goals this season which could be down to not having the Portuguese in the squad.

The heart of the matter

It looks like Pepe does not see himself at Real Madrid beyond 2017. His unwillingness to sign a new contract are signs that the player has already set his heart on leaving for pastures new this summer.

There are several offers from China and some reports suggest that he has already agreed on a deal with an unnamed club. The Portuguese is already 33 and this kind of move makes a lot of sense for a player like him.

Zidane knows that Pepe still has it in him to do a good job for Madrid but he will be helpless to keep the player if he decides to run down his contract.

What’s next?

China is most likely his next destination given the amount of money he would earn if he decided on a move to the Asian country. The fans would love for him to sign a new contract but ultimately it comes down to him.

Sportskeeda’s take

Unfortunately, the chances are slim of Pepe staying at Real Madrid and Zidane’s going public with his desire to keeping him shows the club’s desperation of keeping him at the Bernabeu.