5 Premier League teams who turned it around in second half of the season

We look back at 5 teams that turned it around in the second half of the season and won the Premier League.

@Fletcherlad by Keyur Prabhu Top 5 / Top 10 08 Jan 2017, 20:53 IST

At the dawn of this new year, as we enter into the second half of the season, Chelsea looks set to hold onto their lead and win the league in a spectacular fashion. But if history has ever taught us anything, Chelsea won’t be taking the title for granted.

With Liverpool on their heels, Man City with a world-class squad, Man Utd’s resurgence and Arsenal being ever present, the Blues will have to make sure to not lose focus throughout the campaign.

While the festive period usually gives us a clear picture of how the table will look like at the end of the season, over the years, we have seen gritty comebacks from teams. Favourites to win the league at the start of a new year have been surpassed by other unlikely contenders.

Here we look at the top 5 teams who turned it around in the second half of the season to win the league title:

#5 Manchester United 1995-96

Manchester United had suffered a humiliating league title loss to Kenny Dalglish’s Blackburn in the previous season. It resulted in Sir Alex taking some huge decisions, like selling off reputed stars like Kanchelskis, Bruce and Parker and not buying any replacements.

From the Class of 92, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, Phil Neville, Gary Neville and Nicky Butt were all promoted to the first team. At the start of the season, Manchester United struggled to win matches and Alan Hansen famously went on to say, “You can’t win anything with kids.”

But the mastermind, Sir Alex Ferguson, had other plans. Led by Eric Cantona, the kids came back from 10th position at the start of December and went on to win the league. Manchester United won the league with one of the youngest squads in Premier League and the Frenchman, Cantona, established his name in the Man Utd folklore.