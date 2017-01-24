Tokyo 2020 Olympic can feature flying cars and shooting stars

Tokyo wants to make the 2020 Olympic one to be remembered forever.

The organisers of the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 are leaving no stones unturned in their bid to make the next Olympic Games the best and the most eye-catching ever. In a bid to make this the biggest spectacle in human history, the Japanese are looking to go out all guns blazing in the Opening ceremony.

And if the latest video released by the IOC is to be believed, the opening ceremony of the Games four years from now might feature flying cars to light the torch. And that’s not even the most exciting feature. The people in charge are also contemplating lighting the whole sky with shooting stars to welcome the Olympians.

The Olympics not only pits the best athletes around the world against each other to prove to the world who is the best but also pits the organisers against each other. It is a challenge thrown out to them to come out with new ways to make the Games an ever bigger spectacle than the previous one. One that the world would never forget.

With the eyes of the world glued to the happenings within the confines of the host city, the pressure is well and truly ‘ON’ on the men and women. By the end of the two weeks of action packed events, the IOC estimated that nearly half the population of the world would have seen the 2016 Rio Olympic Games. That’s a mind-boggling number of 3.5 billion viewers.

Opening ceremony viewership remains flat

While the viewership number for the Rio games soared, the figures for the opening ceremony for Rio remained flat at about 342 million.

There is no better way to prove oneself than the opening ceremony. The opening ceremony is the perfect opportunity to begin the games with a bang. In addition, it has produced some of the most well-remembered moments in the history of the Olympics.

Whether it be Muhammad Ali lighting the torch in Atlanta whilst suffering from Parkinsons or Cathy Freeman dissolving all boundaries in Sydney, the Opening ceremony of a Olympic is a special event. If done right, this could lead to engraving a special niche in the minds of all who witnessed them.

And the organisers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, seem to be gearing to make it so.