10 highlights of 2016 you might not remember

Everyone remembers about Golf being back in the Olympics, the Ryder Cup, Arnold Palmer's passing etc. Let's look at the smaller things here.

by Sameer Bahl Top 5 / Top 10 30 Dec 2016, 17:08 IST

Let’s take a look at the smaller things that you mave have forgotten took place this year:

Imposition of the anchor ban

The date of the actual implementation of the ban might have got lost on many of you. The original idea of banning all anchored strokes and not just putting was initially announced in May 2013 but was enforced only on 1st Jan, 2016. The whole run up to the actual date was quite long and the consensus between the R&A and the USGA made it difficult for common golfers to stay updated.

The rule meant that all golfers who had gotten used to sticking their club against their chest, chin, gut, ear or any other body part had to find another way of putting. Golfers can still use the long putter and brace it along their arms.

You can also try a counterbalanced putter as an alternative as they hold more weight on the grip end of the putter which raises the putter’s balance point.