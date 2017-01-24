5 things you didn't know about golf's fashion icon, Rickie Fowler

Rickie Fowler is a self-proclaimed adrenaline junkie who likes to stand out while having fun on and off the course!

by Sameer Bahl Top 5 / Top 10 24 Jan 2017, 12:54 IST

Rickie is a fierce competitor on te course and has a distinct personality off it

Ancestry

Fowlere boasts one of the most interesting ancestries in American sports. His full name is Rick Yutaka Fowler. His mother his half Navajo native American and his grandfater on the other side is Japanese. His middle name comes from his grandfather, Taka Tanaka.

He created the Rickie Fowler Foundation in 2011 to help Native American and Japanese communities

Rickie owes a lot to his family and always takes the time to spend any down time with them. His mother and sister accompany him at a few tournaments across the year.