5 reasons why being a pro-wrestler is harder than being an MMA fighter

Sure looks tough for a 'fake' industry

by Nishant Raj Top 5 / Top 10 23 Jan 2017, 03:24 IST

Professional wrestling might be choreographed and rehearsed numerous times before the actual show, but there are other paraphernalia that make life difficult for a wrestler. Here are 5 reasons why being a pro wrestler is harder than being an MMA fighter

#5 Choreographing a fight is difficult

Jericho applying the Walls of Jericho

While people demean wrestling as fake, they fail to realize the complexities which go into making a successful match. Choreographing a fight is an arduous task which requires meticulous preparation and numerous rehearsals.

Had wrestling been 100% fake, wrestlers wouldn’t have spent ages in wrestling schools trying to perfect the art. The developmental territories wouldn’t have had any takers had wrestling been just about mindless slamming and hitting people with chairs.

The biggest challenge about being a wrestler is not only the physically demanding aspect that wrestling entails, but also taking into consideration how convincingly a wrestler can put up a show in front of millions of viewers (including covering up botches)!