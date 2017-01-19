5 reasons why Conor McGregor would fail in WWE

Conor McGregor's cat and mouse game with WWE wouldn't end in success.

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 19 Jan 2017, 19:30 IST

McGregor to WWE has been on the cards for over a year now

Ever since Conor McGregor challenged pretty much everyone on the WWE roster to a fight, there has been a lot of speculation regarding the Irishman’s chances of stepping into the squared circle. Some believe it will never happen, meanwhile, others think that he would slot into the world of professional wrestling perfectly.

Whichever camp you fall into, you simply can't deny that Conor takes a lot of his work from the sports entertainment industry. Whether it's his imitation of Vince McMahon's walk or his larger than life heel persona on the microphone if you watched one of his press conferences you could easily confuse him for a WWE Superstar.

Alas, for the time being, he remains in the UFC, and as we look ahead to the remainder of 2017 it seems that boxing is a far more likely transition for the two-weight World Champion. With that being said, it can't hurt to look into the possibility of Conor having a wrestling career and analysing just how well it would go exactly.

Conor McGregor being a part of the WWE is undoubtedly a fascinating possibility, and one day it may well happen. However, there are far too many negatives in play to realistically believe that it can be a long-term success. It will be messy, it will be tense, but perhaps that's what could make it so exciting.

After all, McGregor has never been one to back down from a challenge, so it seems unlikely to think he would turn Vince or Triple H down if the right amount of money were to fall on his doorstep.

#1 Schedule

A harsh schedule could take its toll on The Notorious One

First of all, let's look at the schedule. Whilst we can safely assume that Conor would probably be a part timer, that doesn't mean there won't be some form of extensive travel. If he's booked in a long term program or even a short one, the odds are he'll have to appear on Monday Night Raw or SmackDown every other week.

Given the numerous businesses that The Notorious One is currently a part of, something tells us he wouldn't take too kindly to being told where to go and when to be there. If you need an example of that, just look at the fact that he refused to take part in a media tour for the UFC.

That was just for one event - imagine what it would be like when you multiply that. From one thing you can't control to another.