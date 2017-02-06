5 storylines for CM Punk if he returns from UFC to the WWE

A return might be on the cards for the man who dared to defy those on top.

@nishgunner by Nishant Raj Top 5 / Top 10 06 Feb 2017, 17:45 IST

Could we see Punk back in the WWE?

CM Punk, defied all odds on more occasions than one when he became the spokesperson for all the backstage politics that had him sick to the stomach. From dropping the bomb on the business to finally leaving it to forge a career in the octagon, Punk is someone who has the audacity to not only defy authority but amass the skills needed for an altogether different sport.

Quite like Y2J, if the no-nonsense Punk ever decides to return to the squared-circle here are five possible storylines that are waiting for him:

#5 CM Punk and the Authority

In your face, Hunter!

Being the iconoclast that he is, CM Punk has always had troubles with the upper echelons of management and why wouldn’t he? No late night shows for him, no main event status, being sidelined by ‘part-timers’ despite being one of the top guys in the business.

Punk, prior to his egress, cited dissatisfaction at the behest of the ‘power couple’ and their congregation. Punk was never known to be a yes-man and didn’t leave the WWE on good terms. A possible return (and I’m hoping that happens soon) should see Punk embroiled in a storyline with the authority, particularly taking on Triple H.

The storyline could be made more interesting if it the stipulation entails taking charge of the WWE! Ideally, WWE should book Punk’s return as part of the 30-man Royal Rumble match next year, while the match between him and Triple H should be scheduled for a WrestleMania main event (something that has eluded Punk for long!)

Stephanie McMahon, post-Punk’s UFC loss to Gall, took a cheap shot at him, something Punk would love to avenge.