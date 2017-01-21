5 UFC Welterweights that Conor McGregor could definitely beat

We look at 5 welterweights that Conor McGregor is capable of winning against, if he returns to the division.

by Daniel O'Dowd Top 5 / Top 10 21 Jan 2017, 06:36 IST

McGregor has won fights at featherweight, lightweight and welterweight

Conor McGregor and the 170lbs division

Conor McGregor has found much success in both the UFC featherweight and lighweight division, winning the championship belt in both. He has, however, fought at 170lbs as well, in his bouts with Stockton native Nate Diaz.

Diaz is normally a lighweight, but has had some fights at welterweight within the UFC, and is generally regarded as a bigger than average 155-pounder. Conor McGregor won one and lost one at this weight and there has been talk of him fighting Tyron Woodley, the welterweight champion.

So it got us thinking, what UFC welterweights could McGregor beat?

#5 Matt Brown

Matt Brown is in a bad patch, but is still capable of finishing a fight

Matt Brown is a seasoned welterweight at this stage of his career with numerous big UFC victories, including over welterweight title contender Stephen Thompson. Brown has amassed 20 wins in his years of fighting, but has recently struggled to put a few together.

He is best known for having lethal elbows and being able to pressure his opponents.

He is notorious for being weak to body strikes however, and for this reason "The Notorious" Conor McGregor and his pinpoint accurate body kicks would give Brown a difficult time. McGregor is also arguably the best counter striker in the game today, and Brown's pressure game would play right into his left hand.

Not to say Brown would be an easy fight for McGregor. His Thai clinch is one of the best in the business and if McGregor finds himself there, he would be in danger. But we believe McGregor's footwork and elusiveness would keep him away and help him to victory in this one.