5 WWE Commentators who could take Mike Goldberg's spot

16 Jan 2017

Goldberg’s departure could see the introduction of a WWE commentator

Following a long 19-year-old tenure with the Ultimate Fighting Championship, play-by-play commentator Mike Goldberg vacated his spot in the commentary booth after UFC 207. The curtain-call was met with a flurry of emotions over Twitter, as people hailed his work ethic and the zeal with which he called some of the biggest fights that took place in the Octagon.

Goldberg had previously been sought after by many other promotions including the World Wrestling Federation and rightly so. However, in this case, the list includes WWE commentators who could possibly fill in for Mike Goldberg:

#5 Jim Ross

Good ol’ JR would be too good for UFC

‘Nuff said, let’s start off with one of the most epoch-making play-by-play commentators in the history of sports entertainment, good ol’ JR!

Jim Ross’ highfalutin delivery would make UFC more interesting to watch and it would also add value to the ratings of the pay-per-view events. Nothing would invoke more nostalgia than hearing the good ol’ Southern boy go, “As God as my witness he is broken in half!!

Arguably, Jim Ross’ style would effortlessly blend with Joe Rogan’s extremely anti-cavalier style of delivering play-by-play commentary. While we’re speculating as to who gets the final nod at Dana’s behest, JR is someone who isn’t new to UFC territory.

He has in fact teamed up with UFC veteran Chael Sonnen to literally “call the shots” at the Backgrounds MMA one night tournament PPV, that took place on October 3, 2014.