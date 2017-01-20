MMA news: Amanda Nunes claims Miesha Tate is a better fighter than Ronda Rousey

Amanda Nunes claims that Miesha Tate is a better fighter than Ronda Rousey.

‘The Lioness” has some interesting claims

What’s the story?

Women’s UFC Bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes has been the talk of the town ever since she knocked out ‘Rowdy’ Ronda Rousey at UFC 207. Since her victory, Nunes has launched a barrage of verbal attacks at the former champion.

This time around, according to Mmamania.com, Nunes recently revealed some details about her preparations for her fights against Rousey and against the judoka’s arch-rival Miesha Tate. She also revealed that she believes that ‘Cupcake’ is a better fighter than Rousey. She was quoted stating the following:

“Miesha Tate is a better fighter, way better than Ronda Rousey,The thing is she can't beat Ronda Rousey, but Miesha Tate is a really tough opponent. She has great wrestling and ground game, she can strike you too. The camp was more hard, but Ronda Rousey, I know how to beat Ronda Rousey and I took time off during my camp ... I had like three days off when I took Nina (Ansaroff, her girlfriend) to Disney. It was an easy camp.”

In case you didn’t know...

Nunes won the women’s Bantamweight title by defeating Tate at UFC 200. She won the fight via submission due to a rear-naked choke. “The Lioness” then made her first title defence against Rousey at UFC 207 where she defeated the judoka in just 48 seconds via TKO with her punches.

Rousey has twice defeated Tate in her MMA career.

The heart of the matter

Nunes has revealed that training for a fight against Tate was much harder as compared to training for Rousey. The fact that her fight at UFC 200 was changed to headline the event made her even more nervous. Whereas at UFC 207 against Rousey the Brazilian was confident about getting her hand raised at the end.

What next?

Tate has already announced her retirement from MMA. On the other hand, Rousey’s MMA future is uncertain. She is currently taking some time off in amongst some hearsay that she might decide to hang her gloves.

As for the champion, it’s widely believed that her next title defence will be against the winner of the fight between Valentina Schevchenko and Julianna Penna.

Sportskeeda’s take

It’s a known fact that Tate and Rousey are adversaries. The champion might be playing some mind games with Rousey by claiming that her arch-rival is better than her. It’s still to be seen how ‘Rowdy’ will respond to these statements. However, one thing is for sure that Rousey has surely lost her aura. Her opponents aren’t scared to face her anymore.