MMA News: Govind Singh clears the Try-Out for Brave Combat Federation

Govind Singh clears the try-outs for Brave Combat Federation at Amateur MMA Championship organized by KHK MMA in Bahrain.

Govind Singh lands a hard right on Hamad Faisal

The Bahrain vs. India Amateur MMA Championship showcased the remarkable skill and ability of the Indian athletes who went toe-to-toe with the KHK MMA Team. Despite matched against a team with exquisite facilities, resources and renowned trainers from across the world, Indian athletes picked seven wins and a draw in 17 matches.

Govind Singh representing Cult the Workout Station, Bangalore, had a pro-record of 5-1-0 and an amateur record of 1-0-0. Despite having a professional record in Super Fight League, Singh had a tough time with Hamad Faisal who was nine years younger.

Hamad had a significant height and slight weight advantage over Singh, which had an impact during the first round. Despite taking relentless punishment, Hamad kept closing the distance in an aggressive stand-up game.

The ex-Super Fight League fighter finally landed some significant strikes during the second round that changed the pace of the game. Singh then picked his shots carefully to finish the match with a TKO. Here’s what Govind Singh said after his victory at Amateur MMA Championship at Bahrain:

“I am proud to give my best in the match. It was a once in the lifetime opportunity for me. I need to thank Mohammed Shahid, KHK MMA Bahrain and AIMMAF for the opportunity. This is also a wake-up call to train harder. Such opportunities to compete in developmental events is a great learning opportunity.”

The next Brave instalment will take place in March, when the promotion lands in Brazil for the first time, for a show in the city of Curitiba. After that, Brave returns to the Middle East and promotes a fight night in the Emirates. Govind Singh is hopeful to appear in one of the upcoming editions of Brave Combat Federation.

