MMA News: Karnataka's Shashi Kumar Wins by TKO in KHK Amateur MMA Championship

Shashi Kumar scores a Technical Knockout victory over Obada Al Wahoush from Team KHK at the Bahrain vs. India Amateur MMA Championship held at Bahrain. His latest win leaves Kumar undefeated with seven victories to his name. He is a two-time winner of Amateur MMA Championships in India.

The bout witnessed three rounds of action. Shashi Kumar stuck to his stand up strategy, deciding not to go to the mat. The match witnessed a series of jab and hook combinations in the first round that rocked his opponent, Obada Al Wahoush.

In the second and third rounds, Obada tried to take Shashi Kumar down and he was sprawled at every attempt. With the occasional hook combination, Shashi Kumar rocked his opponent. Shashi Kumar was granted a TKO victory in the third round when he assaulted his opponent with a flurry of left and rights which went unanswered.

Shashi Kumar lands the right that TKOed Obada Al Wahoush

“Shashi Kumar is indeed a talented athlete and his 7-0-0 record speaks for itself. As a fighter, he played a very smart game by avoiding damage and carefully taking very opportunity to attack his opponent. We wish him the best in his upcoming events and really would like to see him in the main roster of Brave Combat Federation once he gains enough experience in the Amateur scene. Our coaches were impressed by his striking skills and we are honoured,” said Mohammed Shahid, CEO of KHK MMA Bahrain.

The athlete received special mention as his grandfather’s father was the legendary Narayanappa, who was the wrestling champion honoured by His Highness Krishna Raja Wadiyar of Mysore. The next Brave instalment will take place on March, when the promotion lands in Brazil for the first time, for a show in the city of Curitiba.

