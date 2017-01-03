MMA News: Travis Browne responds to Michael Venom Page's mockery of Ronda Rousey

Travis Browne was seen defending his girlfriend and threatening Michael Page for his dance video mocking Ronda's UFC 207 loss

by Shikhar Abs News 03 Jan 2017, 20:09 IST

Travis Browne jumps to Ronda’s defence

What’s the story?

Ronda Rousey returned to the Octagon for the first time in thirteen months to face the women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes inside the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ronda’s comeback to UFC lasted for less than a minute before she was blown away by incumbent champion Amanda Nunes.

In the aftermath of this shocking defeat, Travis Browne came to Ronda’s aid and was shielding her from all the jokes and criticism following her miserable performance. Bellator’s Michael “Venom” Page mocked Ronda’s comeback in a video that went viral. According to etimports.com, provoked with the video, UFC heavyweight Travis Browne lost his cool and burst out in defiance and challenged Michael Page to a fight.

He then immediately deleted the tweet.

Look at the tweet which was deleted:

In case you didn’t know...

Travis Browne is a MMA fighter who competes in the heavyweight division of UFC. Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne went public about their love in October of 2015. Travis, on many occasions, took to twitter promoting and supporting Ronda’s endeavours.

This was Ronda’s second consecutive loss in UFC. Her first defeat was in UFC 193 where Holly Holm connected with a kick to the side of Rousey’s head, knocking her out.

The heart of the matter

This was one of the most hyped and talked about comebacks in the recent times, but it didn’t live upto everyone’s expectations. Ronda Rousey’s comeback dream was shattered by a very determined Amanda Nunes. The response and critisism following this outcome was expected from the UFC fans and other fighters.

In the midst of all the backlash it was easy for Travis Browne to lose his temper while defending Ronda, without whom women’s MMA would never have grown so popular so quickly.

Sportskeeda’s take

Ronda Rousey will be seen as a pioneer, much in the way Royce Gracie was with Brazilian jiu-jitsu. We will have to wait and see how she comes back after this and will the support of her boyfriend make any difference in her mental state following the loss. Her place in history is set but her time as a champion looks to have passed.

