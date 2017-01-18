Top 5 Flying Knee Knockouts in UFC

Acrobatic attacks such as the flying knee will never fail to hold our attention...

18 Jan 2017

Bobby Green attempts a flying knee against Edson Barboza

As with every form of art, science or mode of enquiry, everything is about the evolution. As time progresses, new techniques are discovered as many become obsolete, the basic movements are perfected and used as a solid foundation for more advanced, sophisticated and nuanced movements.

These new found movements are then integrated into the striking arsenal and practiced relentlessly.

Drill after drill after drill after drill, there comes a point when the movements get incorporated in muscle memory. At this point, the movement is now ready to be practiced not as an isolated pattern, but as a part of a script or a game plan against to be implemented against an opponent.

The flying knee is one of the many weapons that a fighter can use to end the fight in the blink of an eye. But unlike many other relatively safer options to choose from(jab, low kicks etc), a flying knee is a very high risk - high reward mode of attack.

This is a move that can result in a spectacular finish or being spectacularly finished in equal probability.

This is because in the midst of performing a flying knee attack, the fighter opens himself up for many counter attacks and thus, it is a move that most fighters tend to use with a lot of caution or completely refrain from.

“I fear not the man who has practiced 10,000 kicks once, but I fear the man who had practiced one kick 10,000 times.” - Bruce Lee

Practice does lead to perfection though, and repetition is the mother of skill.

A well timed flying knee is a thing of beauty and here are five times when fighters put this technique to good use and reaped the rewards.

#5 Carlos Condit vs Dong Hyun Kim

Condit lived up to his moniker of “The natural born killer” by putting up a show against the top prospect

An undefeated Korean prospect was signed to the UFC and living up to his potential, quickly developed notoriety for his exceptional grappling and well rounded game. After amassing a 5 fight winning streak in the UFC's welterweight division, Kim quickly climbed up the ranks.

But his most difficult test was yet to face him. Kim was matched against a very motivated veteran of the sport in Carlos Condit who was coming off two TKO finishes against Rory McDonald and Dan Hardy.

Riding this crazy momentum, Condit sought to keep the ball rolling, but Kim was not to be taken lightly by any means as even though he was inexperienced, he made up for it by his creativity and ability to adapt.

In this instance however, Kim was about to get scorched and not even get a chance to showcase his abilities.

Early in the first round, both fighters sought to get a feel of each other's movement and striking rhythm. At a moment's notice, Condit caught Kim off guard with a front kick. Slightly wobbling him, Condit saw an opening and landed a beautiful flying knee, flush on the jaw, knocking out Kim instantly, but following through with hammer fists from hell anyway.

With this victory, Condit ended Kim's undefeated streak and added another highlight reel knockout to his resume.