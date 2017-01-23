UFC News: Amanda Nunes explains why she watches the Ronda Rousey fight replay everyday

The Lioness loves watching herself beat up Rousey and improve on the mistakes she made.

by Shikhar Abs News 23 Jan 2017, 02:52 IST

Amanda Nunes defeated Ronda Rousey in just 48-seconds at UFC 207

What’s the story?

Amanda ‘The Lioness’ Nunes became the UFC women’s Bantamweight champion by defeating Miesha Tate, in UFC 200. She dominated Tate and won via submission in the first round. But Nunes didn’t get much attention as a champion, rather people focused more on the former champion Ronda Rousey who was making her comeback. In the first title defense, almost everyone thought that Rousey will get her world title back. But her comeback dream was short lived, as ‘The Lioness’ destroyed Rousey in just 48-seconds.

After that victory, Amanda Nunes proved that she is the most dominating fighter in her division and received the much deserved attention. Now, she has a world of opportunities and even has her eyes on the inaugural featherweight title bout. She is always trying to improve her skills as a fighter and wants to retire with the title around her waist.

In a recent interview with FOX Sports, she revealed that she even watches the replay of her fight with Rousey to look for the mistakes she made, so that she can improve on them,

“I watch (the Ronda Rousey fight) every day, I have to see my mistakes. She punches me a couple of times, I should have moved my head, and I kept my hands down. I love (watching myself beat up Rousey).”



In case you didn’t know...

Amanda Nunes with impressive performances in her last two title fights, has a MMA career record of 14-4-0 (W-L-D). She made history by becoming the first ever openly lesbian champion in UFC. Her girlfriend Nina Ansaroff is also a fighter in the Strawweight division of UFC.

The heart of the matter

‘The Lioness’ defeated Rousey in just 48-seconds, and in that fight was hit only with a few punches. She loves to analyze the Rousey fight, and work on the few mistakes she made. She is not entirely happy with her performance and wants to improve a lot more, this dedication makes her a more dangerous opponent for anyone she faces up next.

Amanda Nunes is focused on grabbing another slice of history by following Conor McGregor’s suit and becoming the first female fighter to hold two world titles in the UFC.

This is her next objective and she believes that she can make it happen. Of the two fighter in the inaugural Featherweight title bout between Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie, she has a first round victory over Randamie.

What next?

In an interview with ESPN, ‘The Lioness’ has recently expressed that she won’t be in the sport for long and wants to retire after a few fights, to start a family.

With that in mind, Nunes has demanded a fight with the winner of UFC’s inaugural Featherweight title bout.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Ever since her defeat against Cat Zingano at UFC 178, Nunes has been constantly improving her skills as a fighter. She trains everyday and analyzes her previous fights to look for the mistakes she made and improve on them.

I am pretty sure, that if she gets a chance to face the winner of the Featherweight title bout, Nunes will make another history by becoming champion in two weight divisions. She is one of the most dedicated and hard working fighters on the UFC roster, and it is good to see her finally get the attention she deserved in the first place.