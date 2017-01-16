UFC News: Floyd Mayweather says he's open to working with Ronda Rousey on her striking

Floyd Mayweather offers to train Ronda Rousey after her last two heavy defeats

Will Rousey accept this offer?

What’s story?

Ronda Rousey has suffered two heavy defeats in her last two fights, a head kick knockout courtesy of Holly Holm, and a forty eight second defeat to Amanda Nunes. In these fights it became apparent that Rousey’s striking is in dire need of improvement.

Many have suggested leaving her current coach Edmond Tarverdyan to find a new camp. Now, old rival Floyd Mayweather has extended an invitation to Rousey, offering to better her striking game.

In case you didn’t know...

Ronda Rousey and Floyd Mayweather have a bit of a rivalry. When Rousey was at the top of her game, she attacked Mayweather’s history of domestic violence. She beat Mayweather to the ESPY “Best Fighter” award and asked “I wonder how Floyd feels being beat by a woman for once”.

There was some back and forth, but it appears the undefeated boxer has put it behind him.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to TMZ, Mayweather asked Rousey to let him coach her:

“I’ll work with her if she’s willing to work with me”

Mayweather is 49-0 as a professional boxer, so if Rousey is looking to restart her MMA career and win back her title, Mayweather is an excellent choice. Rousey is an olympic judoka meaning when the fight hits the mat, she is in control but her stand-up is lacking.

If she is able to work with the best to fix this flaw, she could come back better than ever.

What’s next?

At the moment, we are still unsure if Rousey will return to MMA at all. If she does return, perhaps it is in her best interests to put her feud with Mayweather behind her and get his help with improving her hands. Even with two big losses, she still remains the biggest star in women’s MMA and one of the best women at 135lbs in the UFC and is more than capable of recapturing her belt.

Sportskeeda’s take

Mayweather is arguably the greatest boxer of all time, and Rousey showed significant holes in her striking in her last fights. If there is anyone who is able to fix her flaws, it’s Mayweather. This is an offer that Rousey should seriously consider if she is still planning on returning to mixed martial arts.