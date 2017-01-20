UFC Rumors: Michael Bisping inured, ruled out for five months

UFC Middleweight champion Michael Bisping has a torn-meniscus and will be out of action till May.

”The Count” has suffered an injury

What’s the story?

Michael “The Count” Bisping shocked the world when he knocked out Luke Rockhold to win the title at UFC 199. He was expected to defend his title early this year. However, he has been ruled out of action for at least five months after suffering an injury.

According to Entimports.com, noted MMA journalist John Pollock broke the news, he tweeted and revealed that the Englishman has suffered a knee injury and will require surgery. He tweeted the following:

Michael Bisping recently found out he will need knee surgery for slightly torn meniscus in next few weeks, hopes to fight around May — John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) January 19, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Bisping knocked out Rockhold in just three minutes and thirty-six seconds in the first round. He then defended his title for the first time in a grudge rematch against the veteran Dan Henderson at UFC 204. He defeated Henderson via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46).

The heart of the matter

The UFC has not released any statements regarding the 185-pound kingpin’s injury. However, the injury has been confirmed by Bisping himself. He revealed that he will be needing a knee surgery. He also provided more details about the severity of the injury.

The Mancunian has revealed that promotional commitments for his debut film xXx: The Return of Xander Cage along with holidays have kept him on the sidelines. However, he is now preparing for the knee surgery.

What next?

“The Count was expected to make his second title defence against Yoel “Soldier of God” Romero in the early months of 2017. Romero became the number one contender after his victory at UFC 205. In his last fight, the Cuban knocked out Chris Weidman with a phenomenal flying knee.

The Champion is expected to stay out of action at least until May. The UFC fight cards are currently only scheduled through April. With the champion out of action for five months, the UFC has not yet planned his next bout.

Sportskeeda’s take

It’s widely believed that with the champion out of action, the UFC might create an interim 185-pound title belt. It’s also being rumoured that Romero might fight for the interim title. However, taking on another fighter too has its own risks. If Romero is defeated he will lose his title shot.

‘Jacare’ Souza is fighting at UFC 208 and Wiedman and Mousasi rumoured to face each other at UFC 210. With all top contenders also being in action, Romero may or may not be the front-runner for a title shot against Bisping by the time he returns.

