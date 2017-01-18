UFC News: Middleweight Tim Kennedy retires from MMA

UFC veteran Tim Kennedy has announced his retirement from MMA after a defeat to Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 205.

Kennedy last fought at UFC 205 against Kelvin Gastelum

What’s the story?

Tim Kennedy has announced his retirement after a career spanning 15 years and 24 professional bouts. In a heartfelt statement on Facebook that you can read below, Kennedy explained his decision, and how he realised it was time to hang up his gloves after his fight with Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 205.

In case you didn’t know...

Kennedy joined the Army in 2004 and has won multiple accolades including the Army’s Bronze Star Medal with V Device, which he earned for valour under fire. He also beat Rafael Natal at UFC: Fight for the Troops 3 in 2013, an event in co-operation with a military base on a card which featured military veterans.

The heart of the matter

Kennedy used the moment to thank many people, including the military community, his coaches, his wife and even his former opponents, who he wished the best of luck. Here’s an excerpt of what he said:

“I want to thank all my opponents. Iron sharpens iron and every great victory or crushing defeat occured because there was someone who trained hard and had the courage to meet me across the cage To Luke Rockhold and Jacare: you guys gave me two grinding fights that asked for everything I had. You both made me better and I hope I did the same for you. I hope the two of you keep that Strikeforce chip on your shoulders and get back on top.”

From his former opponents, he also mentioned Robbie Lawler, Rafael Natal and middleweight champion Michael Bisping.

What’s next?

Kennedy is without a doubt one of the best Middleweights in the world and has some big wins on his resumé, including Champion Michael Bisping, Robbie Lawler and Melvin Manhoef. He is an intelligent, well-spoken individual and will find success in whatever he attempts outside the Octagon.

Sportskeeda’s take

One of the things most fighters find most difficult is retiring when they hit a certain age where their body can’t keep up with the pace of the fight game and Kennedy deserves a great deal of respect for being able to call it quits when he feels it is right. We wish Kennedy all the best of luck in whatever future endeavours he may pursue.

