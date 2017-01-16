UFC News: Nina Ansaroff cites Nunes TKO of Ronda Rousey as inspiration for victory

Nina Ansaroff beat Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger via submission.

by anand muralidharan News 16 Jan 2017, 22:08 IST

Nunes embraces Ansaroff post win over Lybarger

What’s the story?

UFC Fight Night 104, Pheonix saw Nina Ansaroff take on Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger in the Strawweight division, as the former picked up a submission victory over the veteran Lybarger, earning her first victory in the UFC.

In her post-fight interview with Jon Anik, Ansaroff claimed her inspiration for the fight was her girlfriend and champion Amanda Nunes’s TKO over Ronda Rousey at UFC 207.

In case you didn’t know...

Nunes put away Rousey in under 50 seconds to retain her Bantamweight crown, as Ansaroff watched from cage side at UFC 207. Post the main event at UFC 207, Nunes, stated in her post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, that Ansaroff would rise to become a future champion in the UFC.

The heart of the matter

Ansaroff’s victory over Lybarger only just begins her career in the UFC, as she aims to be at the top of the game in the coming future. Lybarger was dominated in every department of the fight, as Ansaroff got the better of her opponent picking up a vital win, ending a run of two consecutive losses in the UFC.

Hey @NinaAnsaroff what was your motivation for this figh... oh ok then. Fair enough #UFCPhoenix pic.twitter.com/tGLb4v0qxS — UFC (@ufc) January 16, 2017

What’s next?

With the UFC introducing a new Featherweight division for women, Nunes has claimed she wants to move up a weight class and win a second Championship belt. As for Ansaroff, she will be eager to get back into the Octagon and fight her way up the rankings in the Strawweight division.

Sportskeeda’s take

This was a vital win but there is still a lot of work ahead for Nina Ansaroff, as she prepares to work her way through the Strawweight division that is stacked with talent.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com