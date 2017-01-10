UFC News: Stephen Thompson posts signed contract for UFC 209 Title rematch on social media

Stephen " Wonderboy" Thompson has agreed to fight at UFC 209. Waiting for Woodley now!

by Aniket Das News 10 Jan 2017, 00:41 IST

Wonderboy accepts terms to fight on UFC-209 card

The Story

Stephen “ Wonderboy” Thompson has penned down the contract send to him by UFC for a fight on the UFC-209 card. And now the ball is in the court of Tyron Woodley who has to do the same.

Once Woodley accepts, the stage is set for both these warriors to clash in the main event. The world is now waiting for Woodley to agree on the terms and give MMA fans another display of what we witnessed at UFC 205.

In case you didn’t know

Last time these two Welterweight’s clashed, it was at UFC 205 at New York, as the co-main event and it lived up to its expectations. It was a complete see-saw battle where at one point, the game was almost over for Wonderboy when Woodley attempted to choke him out of his senses.

But the grit and the fight showed by Thompson in that match was quite impressive as he made a stupendous comeback and surprised everyone with his performance.

Even though Woodley defended and kept his belt, the match was scored as a majority draw. It didn’t go without any drama as Bruce Buffer initially announced Woodley as the winner only to then correct himself again and announce it as a draw.

Woodley was disappointed but relieved to have retained the belt.

The Heart of the matter:

A rematch was always in the making and Dana White himself had made it clear. Keeping that in hindsight, Stephen Thompson has been sent the contract and has agreed to it. He would be desperate to have that shot at the title again which he missed by a whisker the first time.

He has also posted the image on his Twitter feed:

What’s next???

Now that Wonderboy has accepted the contract, all eyes are on Woodley now. The Chosen One has recently shown his willingness to clash against Bisping in a super fight with no title on the line. This should throw a spanner in those works.

Sportskeeda’s take:

Woodley understands that as a Champion, this is his chance to ask for more money and maximise PPV numbers. For Stephen Thompson, this is his second tilt at the title.