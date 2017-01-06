UFC News: Tyron Woodley explains why he isn't fighting Nick Diaz

The Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley explains why he isn't fighting Nick Diaz.

“The Chosen One”

What’s the story?

The current UFC welterweight champion Tyron “The Chosen One” Woodley’s next fight is still undecided.

There have been rumours about potential big-money fights against Stephen Thompson for a rematch, against UFC Lightweight champion Conor McGregor, MMA legend Nick Diaz and against UFC Middleweight champion Michael Bisping.

It’s being rumored that UFC 209 is being tailor-made to feature one or both of the Diaz brothers.

According to Bjpenn.com’s Chris Taylor, Nick Diaz has turned down two major fights offered by UFC. One against McGregor and the other against Woodley. In a recent interview given by Woodley to Taylor, he explained why his fight against Diaz might not happen.

Woodley was quoted stating the following:

“I just asked Nick. I saw Nick in a night club. We hosted a party at Hakkasan. I was with TJ and Demetrious Johnson and Cody Garbrandt hosted his party there. So I see Nick Diaz there and went up and asked him. It is not like Nick is scared of fighting you know.” He said laughing. “He’s not scared to fight me or Robbie or Conor McGregor. Nick wants to get paid man. He’s held out in the past and it has worked out in his favor. He went out there and fought Anderson Silva for close to a million bucks. He knows that he pushes the needle. Plus there is a card, 209, so he understands what he is worth to that card. So I can’t knock him for that. It’s more of a situation of him wanting to get paid.”

In case you didn’t know...

Nick had been suspended after he tested positive for marijuana at UFC 183. His suspension was officially lifted on August 1, 2016. He last fought Anderson Silva at UFC 183. He has held out in the past for better payouts.

Woodley was last seen fighting at UFC 205 where he successfully defended his belt with a draw against ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson.

Diaz trading punches with ‘Spider’ Silva

The heart of the matter

The welterweight kingpin has explained that the elder Diaz is a much bigger draw than him. He also said that he would like to fight him if Diaz agrees. Though that won’t be possible until UFC offer Diaz a better financial deal. Diaz is fully aware of his worth and will hold out for a heftier pay-cheque.

What next?

Diaz might or might not feature on the fight card of UFC 209. He will very well hold on till his demands are met.

However, Woodley will apparently defend his title soon. He has already verbally agreed for a catchweight (180 lbs) fight against the UFC Middleweight champion Michael Bisping. Nothing is official yet, however. Will he face McGregor, Thompson, Lawler, Diaz or Bisping? It’s all yet to be seen.

Sportskeeda’s Take

No matter who Woodley faces next, the fight will surely be worthy of the main-event spot on a pay-per-view. Nick Diaz too should surely step back in the octagon as there are millions of fans who are eagerly waiting for his return.

Nick is still a top welterweight even though he hasn’t fought in a long time.

His return to the octagon will create a major statement in the UFC’s Welterweight division. Though it might not happen soon but surely a potential match-up between Woodley and Diaz is one to look forward to.

