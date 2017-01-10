UFC News: UFC Fight Night 106 no longer on March 3rd

The promotion has reportedly rescheduled the event but the venue or the bouts on display have not been disclosed yet.

What’s the story?

The UFC was planning to hold back-to-back events on March 3rd and March 4th, 2017. UFC Fight Night 106 was supposed to be held on March 3rd, followed by the UFC 209 card on March 4th in Las Vegas. This double-header weekend is now off the table, as UFC Fight Night 106 has been shifted, according to Mmajunkie.

However, UFC 209 is still set for March 4th at the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas.

In case you didn’t know...

Both Tyron Woodley’s and Stephen Thompson’s hand raised in their majority draw at UFC 205

UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron ‘The Chosen One’ Woodley (16-3-1), will defend his title against Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson (13-1-1) once again in the main event of UFC 209. In their earlier encounter, Woodley beat Thompson via majority draw in a thrilling 5-round classic at UFC 205.

Alistair Overeem (41-15-0) is also scheduled to face Mark Hunt (12-11-1) in a Heavyweight bout at UFC 209. No bouts have yet been reported for UFC Fight Night 106.

The heart of the matter

The fans will have to wait longer to witness a UFC double-header event.

In an earlier adjustment to the fight schedule, UFC 208 which was supposed to take place on January 21st, Anaheim was shifted to February 11th in Brooklyn. This change may have taken place on account of Bellator 170, which is also scheduled on January 21st.

Bellator 170 features a grudge match between UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz and Chael Sonnen.

What next?

UFC Fight Night 106 has been rescheduled, but a venue for the event or any bouts have not been reported yet. Meanwhile, UFC 209 is going to take place as scheduled for March 4th in Las Vegas. It is going to be an exceptional event as Tryon Woodley and Stephen Thompson are set to face each other again after their last epic encounter.

Sportskeeda’s Take

We don’t know why UFC Fight Night 106 was taken off the books. UFC did not release any statement for this rescheduling, but we are thankful that UFC 209 is going as to take place as planned. All MMA fans are on the cusp of witnessing another exciting Woodley-Thompson face off.

As for the earlier rescheduling of UFC 208, everyone can only be happy about it, as it was originally on the same day that Ortiz faces Sonnen in a Bellator event. This will probably be the last time we will see Ortiz in action inside the cage. He plans to retire from MMA after this event.

