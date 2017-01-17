UFC/WWE News: Jim Ross predicts the futures of Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey and CM Punk

What’s the story?

According to Abc15.com, legendary pro-wrestling announcer Jim Ross has given his thoughts on the futures of Ronda Rousey, Brock Lesnar and CM Punk. “Good O’l JR” claimed that Rousey was “completely unprepared” for Nunes’ strikes at UFC 207.

He also claimed that she needs to change her coaching staff. When asked about Lesnar’s MMA future. The NJPW announcer said that Lesnar might have one more big-money fight inside the Octagon.

He also further claimed that Punk might make a sensational return to professional wrestling. He was quoted stating the following:

“I would be shocked if he came back to WWE. However -- and he might disagree with this -- I would not be shocked if he came back and did a wrestling gig, maybe New Japan (Pro Wrestling), something along those lines. There's a lot of talk of other groups that are looking to get their toe in the water. McMahon's got the monopoly, and they do a phenomenal job.“

In case you didn’t know...

Rousey was undefeated in her first 12 MMA fights until Holm head-kicked her to snatch the women’s 135-pound gold. The judoka was again defeated in her return fight by the champion Amanda Nunes in just 48 seconds.

Brock Lesnar last fought and defeated Mark Hunt at UFC 200. However, the fight was later overturned into a no-contest. He is currently serving a one-year suspension for doping. Whereas, Punk made his UFC debut against Mickey Gall at UFC 203 and was defeated via submission in the first round.

The heart of the matter

There have been long, ongoing debates about the futures of UFC star Ronda Rousey, UFC rookie CM Punk and WWE superstar Brock Lesnar. There is some hearsay that Rousey might switch UFC for WWE. Ross feels that ‘Rowdy’ might do a special appearance at Wrestlemania but won’t be a regular wrestler.

What next for Rousey?

What next?

The futures of Rousey and Punk are currently tentative. There is uncertainty among fans whether Rousey and Punk will ever step back inside the Octagon or not. As for Lesnar, he is currently scheduled to make an appearance on today’s WWE RAW. However, his UFC career surely seems to be over.

Sportskeeda’s take

Every combat sport fan on the planet would agree with Ross when he says that Rousey needs a new coach. We also agree that Punk might make his return to pro-wrestling. He can join ROH or NJPW.

As for Lesnar, he will be 40 by the time his suspension ends. Age isn’t on his side and MMA is a young man’s sport. Fans would like to see him inside the octagon again but for the benefit of his own health, he may choose to resist the temptation.