Explicit video of boxer Amir Khan caught making rounds on the internet

The video reportedly features an American woman from Arizona, who had a fling with Amir in 2010.

Boxer Amir Khan with wife Faryal Makhdoom at their wedding

What’s the story?

British professional boxer, Amir Iqbal Khan has now got embroiled in another controversy as an explicit video, which allegedly shows the boxer pleasuring himself, is making rounds. The scandalous tape has been leaked online on a website. The video reportedly also features an American woman from Arizona, who had a fling with Amir in 2010.

Also, three other similar videos of the former world champion were put up for sale to various websites at the same time.

The incident took place just weeks after the sportsman's million dollar wedding to Faryal Makhdoom in 2013.

"We have hearts, hearts that are broken when we hear such things. We are living in fear that at any moment our daughter will get divorced," said Faryal’s mother Zia Makhdoom according to Mirror.

In case you did not know

According to sources, the video is believed to be recorded when the boxer was performing the act while video chatting with a female model on Skype.

The heart of the matter

The feud initiated when Faryal posted an explicit selfie on her Instagram account and Amir's parents, who are strictly orthodox were disappointed to see their daughter-in-law so scantily dressed.

Faryal also claims that she has been a victim of physical abuse too. She was also reportedly attacked by her sister-in-law while she was pregnant with her first child, Lamaisah.

Faryal Makhdoom’s Instagram post which created all the uproar

Faryal was also asked to sign a prenuptial agreement before the marriage which protected the boxer but Amir, however, to prove his love ended up tearing the agreement. If the agreement had not been destroyed, Faryal had the legal right to claim half of the boxer's fortune in the event of a split.

What’s next

The 25-year-old model is now determined to take a step to raise awareness against women suffering from similar atrocities.She has taken a pledge to stand by Muslim women after she returns to Bolton .

Sportskeeda’s take

Soon after all these accusations, Faryal posted a video online of the family enjoying together at the gym. It is a mortifying time for Amir, and we at Sportskeeda pray all these accusations don’t affect the happy couple and they strive against all odds.