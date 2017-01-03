5 Indian sporting heroes who deserve a biopic

2016 was a year where sports biopics ruled the box-office. Here are a few more sportspersons who deserve a biopic.

by Umaima Saeed Top 5 / Top 10 03 Jan 2017, 22:42 IST

B-town is undergoing a biopic boom of sorts. And if you love both Bollywood and sports, sports biopics are one of the best things that can happen to you. 2016 could be rightly called the year of sports biopics, with many inspirational stories of sportspersons shown on the big screen.

From how a ticket collector ended Indian Cricket’s World Cup drought, to a female wrestler winning gold at the Commonwealth Games after coming from a patriarchal rural Indian society, movie-makers brought a fresh lease of life to Bollywood, and the country loved it.

One look at the golden chronicles of Indian sports, and there are plenty of achievers, who have made India proud at the global level. While it may seem tricky to make a biopic on each and every sportsperson who has done India proud, there are a few shortlisted names of Indian sports heroes whose stories and achievements deserve to be told on the big-screen.

#1 Vishwanathan Anand

Anand at the London Chess Classic Competition

Anand is a sportsperson who rarely hogs the limelight but has achieved laurels which the chess fraternity envies.

Born into a middle-class family, Anand's father was a general manager at Southern Railways, and his mother was a housewife. It was Anand's mother who first taught him how to play chess at the tender age of 6 years.

Anand is considered one of the best rapid chess players of his generation. He remained the undisputed King of chess from 2007 to 2013. He won the World Chess Championship 5 times – in 2000, 2007, 2008, 2010 and 2012. Anand also won the Chess Oscar 6 times, and is one of the six players to break the 2800 mark on the FIDE rating list. There are several other international medals to his names, and his story of concentration would make a great film.

Among several awards, the most notable ones that he has received are the Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Padma Shri, and Arjuna Award.