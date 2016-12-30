National ice skating coaching camp to end on Saturday

by IANS News 30 Dec 2016

Gurugram, Dec 30 (IANS) The six-day coaching camp organised by the Ice Skating Association of India (ISAI) at the countrys first all-year ice skating rink, iSKATE, located in Ambience Mall here will conclude on Saturday.

The camp will be followed by the IVth iSKATE Blades of Glory New Year Cup, 2017 to be held on January 1 at the iSKATE Ring.

The National Coaching Camp is preparatory training for the athletes for the XIIIth National Ice Skating Championship which will be held in Shimla from January 4 to 6.

There will be separate events for boys and girls and age groups have been divided as Under-10, 10 to 13, 13-17 and Above 17. The athletes have got an opportunity to showcase their spins, jumps, flexibility and postures in Figure Skating (Artistic), Pair Dance and Solo Dance and Speed as well.

The performances are under the guidance of two senior coaches, Anup Kumar Yama and Vasudev Tandi.

The overall event is under the observance of Jagraj Singh Sahney, the Figure Skating champion in 1980.

ISAI President R.K. Gupta said: "We are getting a very tired response from the government to promote ice skating in India. This might be the reason the Dehradun rink has become barren since 2008 when the 2nd South Asian Championship was held".

