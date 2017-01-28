5 epic battles between the Williams sisters

With only hours left before the Williams sisters play the Australian Open final, here's a look at 5 of their best matches.

@neelabhrar by Neelabhra Roy Top 5 / Top 10 28 Jan 2017, 12:41 IST

The Williams sisters will be competing at a Grand Slam final for the ninth time at the Australian Open

We are only a few hours away from the Women’s Singles final at this year’s Australian Open and the title clash will be something which every 90s born kid would want to watch- Venus Williams vs Serena Williams. Both the Williams sisters have been in exceptional form this year and the battle will be expected to be a tightly contested one.



While Serena had a cakewalk semi-final against Mirjana Lucic-Baroni, Venus was pushed to three sets by 36th ranked Coco Vandeweghe before eventually prevailing to reach her first Grand Slam final since the 2009 edition of Wimbledon.



Both sisters are already in their mid-30s but have not shown any signs of slowing down and with the kind of tennis the two are playing, there’s no denying that they still have a lot of tennis left in them. Both the Williams sisters share a fierce rivalry and have met each other a total of 27 times with Serena leading 16-11

Over the years, both sisters have played some scintillating tennis –and here are five of the most exciting Venus-Serena matches that have ever been played.



#5. 2009 Dubai Tennis Championships semi-finals

Venus Williams won the 2009 Dubai Tennis Championships but not before surviving a scare from sister Serena in the semi-finals

Both the Williams sisters were in terrific form during the 2009 Dubai Tennis Championships as they had an easy passage to the semi-finals. Serena, who was the top seed, had dropped only one set prior to the semis while sixth seeded Venus lost only 12 games prior to the semi-finals.



Both Venus and Serena locked horns in the semis and for a time, it looked that Venus would have a very convincing victory over Serena as she took the first set 6-1. However, Serena had no plans to back and unleashed a relentless attack on her sister during the second set as levelled the match by taking the second set 6-2, which was the first set that Venus had dropped throughout the entire tournament. What followed was a nail-biting third set as both players held their nerve to take the set to a tiebreak.



Venus eventually won the match by winning the third set tiebreak 7-3 and eventually went on to win the tournament by defeating Frenchwoman Virginie Razzano in straight sets.